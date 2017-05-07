You’ve got to feel sorry for Wayne Rooney at the moment.

The 31-year-old is both his club and country’s all time top scorer, but he can’t seem to put a run of games together. It’s becoming increasingly clear that his days in the Premier League could be numbered.

Nevertheless, with the season entering its final weeks and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out for nine months, the Englishman has finally been granted greater game time under Jose Mourinho.

Although the forward is still far from his very best, he has settled back into the first team without issue. After all, Rooney has found the net against both Burnley and Swansea City since his return.

As a result, the Special One gave him the nod for a crucial trip to the Emirates to lock horns with Arsenal.

After Liverpool slumped to a goalless draw at home to Southampton, the potential gains of a United win in north London spiked. A win would see the Red Devils come within a point of the top four and Champions League qualification.

However, Rooney endured a first-half to forget against the Gunners.

The club captain capitalised on an error by Rob Holding to run through on Petr Cech, only to see his effort saved by the Arsenal man. Nevertheless, he had Juan Mata making a clear run into the area and had the chance to square it.

He didn’t, the chance passed and Mata was left in disbelief.

Far more amusingly though, proved the build up to a shot by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that forced David de Gea into a smart save.

In order to make room for the effort, the English winger completely fooled Rooney with one of the cheapest tricks in the book – a fake shot. To say his compatriot fell for it would be the mother of all understatements.

Take a look below:

Oh dear Wayne. Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t have the finest half himself but he has to get props for this at least.

The performance comes amid huge question marks over Rooney’s future at United and in English football as a whole. It seems inevitable that the skipper will leave with American and Chinese clubs poised to bid.

Furthermore, in spite of everything he’s done for the club, there are a great number of United fans who want to see the back of him.

Some of the most brutal tweets can be seen here:

You’ve got to feel for him and as poor of a performance as it was, is a disappointing 45 minutes really worth such criticism? Well, it goes to show that even 252 goals for a club doesn’t make you exempt from a roasting or two.

Then again, some say Rooney still thinks Oxlade-Chamberlain is about to shoot.

Do you think Manchester United should sell Wayne Rooney this summer? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

