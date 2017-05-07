GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Wayne Rooney..

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ruins Wayne Rooney with simple piece of skill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

You’ve got to feel sorry for Wayne Rooney at the moment.

The 31-year-old is both his club and country’s all time top scorer, but he can’t seem to put a run of games together. It’s becoming increasingly clear that his days in the Premier League could be numbered.

Nevertheless, with the season entering its final weeks and Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out for nine months, the Englishman has finally been granted greater game time under Jose Mourinho.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Although the forward is still far from his very best, he has settled back into the first team without issue. After all, Rooney has found the net against both Burnley and Swansea City since his return.

As a result, the Special One gave him the nod for a crucial trip to the Emirates to lock horns with Arsenal.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma is at it again with his most ridiculous save yet

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma is at it again with his most ridiculous save yet

After Liverpool slumped to a goalless draw at home to Southampton, the potential gains of a United win in north London spiked. A win would see the Red Devils come within a point of the top four and Champions League qualification.

However, Rooney endured a first-half to forget against the Gunners.

The club captain capitalised on an error by Rob Holding to run through on Petr Cech, only to see his effort saved by the Arsenal man. Nevertheless, he had Juan Mata making a clear run into the area and had the chance to square it.

He didn’t, the chance passed and Mata was left in disbelief.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Far more amusingly though, proved the build up to a shot by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain that forced David de Gea into a smart save.

In order to make room for the effort, the English winger completely fooled Rooney with one of the cheapest tricks in the book – a fake shot. To say his compatriot fell for it would be the mother of all understatements.

Take a look below:

Oh dear Wayne. Oxlade-Chamberlain didn’t have the finest half himself but he has to get props for this at least.

The performance comes amid huge question marks over Rooney’s future at United and in English football as a whole. It seems inevitable that the skipper will leave with American and Chinese clubs poised to bid.

Furthermore, in spite of everything he’s done for the club, there are a great number of United fans who want to see the back of him.

Some of the most brutal tweets can be seen here:

You’ve got to feel for him and as poor of a performance as it was, is a disappointing 45 minutes really worth such criticism? Well, it goes to show that even 252 goals for a club doesn’t make you exempt from a roasting or two.

Then again, some say Rooney still thinks Oxlade-Chamberlain is about to shoot.

Do you think Manchester United should sell Wayne Rooney this summer? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Football

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma is at it again with his most ridiculous save yet

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma is at it again with his most ridiculous save yet

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again