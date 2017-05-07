When Arsene Wenger signed Granit Xhaka, he was supposed to be Arsenal’s missing link.

A defensive midfielder that would help protect the defence with his tough-tackling. The Swiss international certainly came with a reputation of being tenacious.

But, when he was sent off for a ninth time in three years during Arsenal’s victory over Burnley in January, many were questioning whether he had the discipline to warrant a £30 million transfer fee.

But there’s no doubt that the 24-year-old is improving and has shown that he possesses great quality on the ball, as well as his ability to break up play.

However, considering his terrible disciplinary record, you’d think he would have the strength to deal with players like Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

During Arsenal’s crunch match against Manchester United, Mkhitaryan had possession on the touchline with Xhaka in close attendance.

It looked as though the winger had nowhere to go. That was until he completely out-strengthed Xhaka, sending him to the floor before continuing the attack.

Watch: Mkhitaryan floors Xhaka

Get on the weights, Granit.

United fans loved it

And United fans absolutely loved seeing the Armenian send the Arsenal midfielder tumbling. Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Following Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Southampton earlier, both Arsenal and United have been given renewed hope of qualifying for the top four.

However, to do so, they both need to take all three points from this fixture to fully capitalise.

If the Gunners were to win, and win their game in hand against Southampton in midweek, they would be within four points of Liverpool with a game in hand.

As for United, the top four race is effectively in their hands. A victory against the Emirates would put them two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand.

It’s certainly all to play for.

