Making your Premier League debut at the Emirates in an away clash against Arsenal is never going to easy.

However, despite Manchester United’s defeat, Axel Tuanzebe can be extremely satisfied with his individual performance.

Although he is naturally a centre-back, Tuanzebe was employed as a right-back and had to occupy Alexis Sanchez.

And the 19-year-old did a pretty decent job.

In the second-half, he even embarrassed the Chilean international.

With the ball heading towards the corner, Tuanzebe and Sanchez went shoulder to shoulder - and there was only one winner.

Tuanzebe brushed Sanchez to the ground before clearing the ball. Brilliant.

Tuanzebe bullies Sanchez

Take a look:

United fans loved it

And United fans absolutely loved it on Twitter, check out the reaction:

Unfortunately for Tuanzebe, he won’t remember his debut too fondly.

With Liverpool drawing 0-0 with Southampton earlier in the day, United knew their top four hopes were in their hands.

However, after Jose Mourinho made eight changes, the Red Devils struggled throughout in north London and went 1-0 down after Granit Xhaka’s deflected strike.

Danny Welbeck soon doubled the lead with a thumping header with Arsenal ending United’s impressive unbeaten run.

Even before the match, Mourinho admitted he was prioritising the Europa League and, after this loss, it appears that he will no longer care too much for the Premier League.

As for Arsenal, a win against Southampton in midweek would put them within four points of Liverpool with a game in hand.

After the pain of defeat for Tuanzebe, though, he will be able to look back at his performance with great pride. This could be the start of his career at United and it couldn't have been much tougher.

