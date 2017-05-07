Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant comments on his flagrant foul from Warriors-Jazz Game 3

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Golden State Warriors have nearly completed the sweep of the Utah Jazz in this year's playoffs as they won 102-91 against the team on Saturday night and gave themselves a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Kevin Durant was the star performer on the night, as he scored 38 points with 13 rebounds and one assist after just under 40 minutes of action. An outstanding performance that has allowed the Warriors to come within one game of returning to the Conference Finals for the third time in as many seasons. 

The main talking point after the game though was about an incident which occurred during the fourth quarter involving Durant as well as Jazz' Rudy Gobert.

During the fourth quarter, Durant and Gobert in the fourth quarter of the game, where the Utah center ran into the Warriors forward, causing him to react and deliberately push the Frenchman in the back which drew a flagrant foul 1 as well as a technical foul.

Gordon Hayward made the technical free throw, while Gobert missed both free throws, but by this point of the contest with 1:24 remaining, the game was pretty much out of reach for the Jazz.

Speaking after the game about the incident, the 2014 NBA MVP said he didn't like the verdict and made sure to let people know that its decisions like this that cause people to call the NBA soft.

Durant said to Chris Haynes of ESPN: "It's just basketball. You push me, I pushed him, and you move on. But that's why they call our league soft ... because they call a flagrant for stuff like that.

"But I'm sure he didn't mind if we just moved on. I didn't mind if we just moved on with the play."

Everything seemed fine between the two players once the situation was defused by the officials in charge, and it is unlikely that Durant receives any sort of suspension for his actions, unlike previous players in the past.

The Warriors now will look to complete the sweep for the second time in this season's playoffs when they meet the Jazz for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinal series on Monday night.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz - Game Three

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Stephen Curry
Draymond Green
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again