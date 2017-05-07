The Golden State Warriors have nearly completed the sweep of the Utah Jazz in this year's playoffs as they won 102-91 against the team on Saturday night and gave themselves a 3-0 lead in their Western Conference Semifinals series.

Kevin Durant was the star performer on the night, as he scored 38 points with 13 rebounds and one assist after just under 40 minutes of action. An outstanding performance that has allowed the Warriors to come within one game of returning to the Conference Finals for the third time in as many seasons.

The main talking point after the game though was about an incident which occurred during the fourth quarter involving Durant as well as Jazz' Rudy Gobert.

During the fourth quarter, Durant and Gobert in the fourth quarter of the game, where the Utah center ran into the Warriors forward, causing him to react and deliberately push the Frenchman in the back which drew a flagrant foul 1 as well as a technical foul.

Gordon Hayward made the technical free throw, while Gobert missed both free throws, but by this point of the contest with 1:24 remaining, the game was pretty much out of reach for the Jazz.

Speaking after the game about the incident, the 2014 NBA MVP said he didn't like the verdict and made sure to let people know that its decisions like this that cause people to call the NBA soft.

Durant said to Chris Haynes of ESPN: "It's just basketball. You push me, I pushed him, and you move on. But that's why they call our league soft ... because they call a flagrant for stuff like that.

"But I'm sure he didn't mind if we just moved on. I didn't mind if we just moved on with the play."

Everything seemed fine between the two players once the situation was defused by the officials in charge, and it is unlikely that Durant receives any sort of suspension for his actions, unlike previous players in the past.

The Warriors now will look to complete the sweep for the second time in this season's playoffs when they meet the Jazz for Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinal series on Monday night.