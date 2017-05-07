GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Juan Mata reacted angrily after Wayne Rooney missed glorious opportunity

After Jose Mourinho rung the changes for Manchester United’s visit to Arsenal, we probably should have expected a fairly underwhelming match.

Mourinho has openly admitted that he is prioritising the Europa League over the Premier League and that could be identified in Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Alex Tuanzebe made his Premier League debut, while captain Wayne Rooney was given a rare start.

And it was the club skipper that was guilty of missing the best chance during the opening 45 minutes.

Arsenal’s Rob Holding under-hit his back pass leaving Rooney a golden opportunity to open the scoring. However, he could only hit it straight at Petr Cech, who had closed him down well.

Watch: Rooney's miss

Take a look at the miss:

From that angle, you may think Rooney was a bit unlucky and Cech made a good save.

However, fan footage has emerged of the miss and it shows what Rooney should have done - squared it to Juan Mata.

As Rooney’s shot was saved, Mata couldn’t quite believe that he hadn’t just rolled the ball across to him to tap it into an empty net.

Watch: Mata's reaction

Take a look:

From that angle, Mata has every right to be angry with Rooney.

After Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Southampton earlier in the day, the top four is effectively in United’s hands. If they were to win their games in hand, they would go above Liverpool in the table and finish in the top four.

However, at the time of writing, they currently trail Arsenal 2-0, thanks to a deflected strike from Granit Xhaka and a Danny Welbeck header.

United and Rooney may regret that moment in the first half when a simple pass to Mata would have resulted in a goal.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Thierry Henry

