GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Conor McGregor.

Dana White reveals why McGregor vs. Mayweather fight just got pushed back

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather just got pushed back a bit longer it seems.

Last night (Sat. May 6, 2017) boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez defeated fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 12 round main event, setting up boxing fans' dream match of today's era between Alvarez and highly-decorated middleweight Gennady Golovkin.

The bout was made official after Alvarez's thrashing of Chavez Jr. and was given an official date of September 16th. 

Article continues below

Apparently, that was the date UFC President Dana White was aiming for as it pertains to getting UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the squared circle against one another.

White spoke to Fight Hub TV after last night's fight and stated that McGregor vs. Mayweather lost its date out to Canelo vs GGG (quotes via MMA Junkie):

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

“We just lost our date to ‘Canelo’ and ‘GGG,’ but good, that’s a good fight,” White said. “I’ll be at that one, too.”

“Floyd wants this fight, and we want to try and make it, so we’ll see what happens,” White said.

“Listen, Floyd is one of the best ever in the history of the game, and Conor is one of the best ever in the history of our game, so people want to see it, and I’m always into making fights that people want to see.”

It's, of course, crazy to assume that McGregor can step into a completely different world and defeat the greatest to ever box in Mayweather Jr., but in the world of combat sports anything is possible - and White believes some people are forgetting that:

“Anything’s possible when two guys get in and start throwing punches, especially when a guy hits as hard as Conor does, you know?” White said.

“That’s what makes it fun. If everybody really believed that it would be that one-sided, nobody would want to see it. That’s the fun of doing a fight like this.”

McGregor hasn't competed in the Octagon since making history in New York City this past November when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first ever dual-weight champion in UFC history.

He has since taken a lengthy leave of absence to await the birth of his first child, who was born earlier this week:

You can check out White's interview with Fight Hub TV here:

What do you think about the potential boxing match between McGregor and Mayweather? Are you okay waiting a little longer due to Canelo vs GGG? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again