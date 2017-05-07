Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather just got pushed back a bit longer it seems.

Last night (Sat. May 6, 2017) boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez defeated fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 12 round main event, setting up boxing fans' dream match of today's era between Alvarez and highly-decorated middleweight Gennady Golovkin.

The bout was made official after Alvarez's thrashing of Chavez Jr. and was given an official date of September 16th.

Apparently, that was the date UFC President Dana White was aiming for as it pertains to getting UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. into the squared circle against one another.

White spoke to Fight Hub TV after last night's fight and stated that McGregor vs. Mayweather lost its date out to Canelo vs GGG (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“We just lost our date to ‘Canelo’ and ‘GGG,’ but good, that’s a good fight,” White said. “I’ll be at that one, too.”

“Floyd wants this fight, and we want to try and make it, so we’ll see what happens,” White said.

“Listen, Floyd is one of the best ever in the history of the game, and Conor is one of the best ever in the history of our game, so people want to see it, and I’m always into making fights that people want to see.”

It's, of course, crazy to assume that McGregor can step into a completely different world and defeat the greatest to ever box in Mayweather Jr., but in the world of combat sports anything is possible - and White believes some people are forgetting that:

“Anything’s possible when two guys get in and start throwing punches, especially when a guy hits as hard as Conor does, you know?” White said.

“That’s what makes it fun. If everybody really believed that it would be that one-sided, nobody would want to see it. That’s the fun of doing a fight like this.”

McGregor hasn't competed in the Octagon since making history in New York City this past November when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the first ever dual-weight champion in UFC history.

He has since taken a lengthy leave of absence to await the birth of his first child, who was born earlier this week:

You can check out White's interview with Fight Hub TV here:

