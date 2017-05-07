Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Arsenal took a giant step towards finishing in the top four on Sunday with a much-needed 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

After a goalless first half, the Gunners came out of the traps fast in the second and took the lead through Granit Xhaka in the 54th minute.

The Swiss picked up the ball some 30 yards out and fired at goal, only for his effort to deflect off Ander Herrera's back and over David de Gea.

Three minutes later and Arsenal were 2-0 up through none other than Danny Welbeck.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's dangerous cross found his countryman in the box, who made no mistake in crashing his header pas De Gea via the crossbar.

His goal was reminiscent of Thierry Henry's late winner against United back in 2007, where the Frenchman also rose highest to head home from close range.

Victory for Arsenal means they're now two points behind United in fifth and six off fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

They also have two games in hand over Liverpool, who are seven points above in third.

However, while victory at the Emirates Stadium was most important for Arsene Wenger's men, there was another incident that really stole attention.

In the footage below, with Arsenal 2-0 up, cameras panned on to their bench to show a bag of Maltesers being passed around amongst the backroom staff - no, seriously.

Jamie Redknapp was in the middle of asking Gary Neville about Marcus Rashford but the former United right-back completely ignored him and said: "Are they eating Maltesers on the bench behind?"

Football fans found Arsenal's bench eating Maltesers and Neville's reaction hilarious, as you can see in the small collection of tweets below.

