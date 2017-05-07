Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Mike.

The first NBCA Coach of the Year has been announced, and there's two winners

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced today the winner of the first annual Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award, which is voted on by the league's coaches.

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni didn't come as a surprise after turning the franchise into a juggernaut after a dismal 2015-2016 season. But due to a tie in the voting, a second unexpected winner was also announced: 

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is well-respected around the league and has two rings to his credit, but in the three years since LeBron left for Cleveland, Miami has gone just 126-120. And while the Heat overcame an atrocious start to the season to finish just shy of a playoff berth, it's highly unusual for the coach of a non-playoff team to win Coach of the Year. 

Article continues below

Twitter reacted appropriately, with many people upset that Spoelstra won the award over more deserving candidates:

Some thought that having to share the award was disrespectful to both coaches: 

Other coaches who got votes were Washington's Scott Brooks, Memphis' David Fizdale, Golden State's Steve Kerr, Milwaukee's Jason Kidd, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers and Utah's Quin Snyder. 

You'll notice that all those names have one thing in common: their teams all made the playoffs. Support on Twitter was especially strong for Utah's Quin Snyder, who led his team to the second round of the playoffs despite dealing with injuries to key players all season.

Still, a few people came to Spoelstra's defense, including Heat guard Goran Dragic.

"No question, Spo should be coach of the year," he told the Associated Press

After starting the season 11-30, Miami went 30-11 down the stretch to finish at 41-41 and just barely missed the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. On top of that epic turn-around, Miami led the league with 328 player games lost to injury or illness.

We'll have to wait until June to find out who the media votes as Coach of the Year, but history suggests Spoelstra won't be doubling down. The last time a coach without a winning record won was in 1999, when Doc Rivers led an Orlando Magic team full of no-names to a 41-41 finish.

Topics:
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
James Harden
Miami Heat
Southeast Division

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again