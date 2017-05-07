The National Basketball Coaches Association announced today the winner of the first annual Michael H. Goldberg Coach of the Year Award, which is voted on by the league's coaches.

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni didn't come as a surprise after turning the franchise into a juggernaut after a dismal 2015-2016 season. But due to a tie in the voting, a second unexpected winner was also announced:

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra is well-respected around the league and has two rings to his credit, but in the three years since LeBron left for Cleveland, Miami has gone just 126-120. And while the Heat overcame an atrocious start to the season to finish just shy of a playoff berth, it's highly unusual for the coach of a non-playoff team to win Coach of the Year.

Twitter reacted appropriately, with many people upset that Spoelstra won the award over more deserving candidates:

Some thought that having to share the award was disrespectful to both coaches:

Other coaches who got votes were Washington's Scott Brooks, Memphis' David Fizdale, Golden State's Steve Kerr, Milwaukee's Jason Kidd, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers and Utah's Quin Snyder.

You'll notice that all those names have one thing in common: their teams all made the playoffs. Support on Twitter was especially strong for Utah's Quin Snyder, who led his team to the second round of the playoffs despite dealing with injuries to key players all season.

Still, a few people came to Spoelstra's defense, including Heat guard Goran Dragic.

"No question, Spo should be coach of the year," he told the Associated Press.

After starting the season 11-30, Miami went 30-11 down the stretch to finish at 41-41 and just barely missed the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. On top of that epic turn-around, Miami led the league with 328 player games lost to injury or illness.

We'll have to wait until June to find out who the media votes as Coach of the Year, but history suggests Spoelstra won't be doubling down. The last time a coach without a winning record won was in 1999, when Doc Rivers led an Orlando Magic team full of no-names to a 41-41 finish.