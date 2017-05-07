Sunday was not a great day to be a Manchester United player.

After Liverpool's 0-0 stalemate with Southampton earlier in the day, suddenly, United had the prospect of qualifying for Champions League football next season back in their hands.

Of course, if they win the Europa League they will book their place in Europe's top competition next season regardless, but with Liverpool's stutter, they also had the chance to make the top four in the Premier League.

Article continues below

However, it wasn't to be for United as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal and ended their long unbeaten league run at 25 games.

Arsenal now moves two points behind the Red Devils in the league with a game in hand while Jose Mourinho's men are four points behind Man City in fourth and five points behind Liverpool in third, but with a game in hand.

Article continues below

A deflected goal from Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck did the damage on the day and the Gunners faithful were clearly in a jubilant mood.

For some reason, United fans were in a good mood at 2-0 down too. They even saluted Jesse Lingard as the United winger went to take a corner, throwing him the fabled 'Dab' that he and Paul Pogba have become so fabled for.

Take a look a video below:

It is Arsene Wenger's first competitive victory over Jose Mourinho and it came at the thirteenth attempt, but it might all be too little too late for the Frenchman who looks all but certain to miss out on Champions League football next season for the first time in 20 years.

The 'Wenger Out' crowd might not quite be so crazed today and Arsenal Fan TV might not be quite so compelling, but the Gunners have still hugely underperformed this season and United's run in the Europa League could be to blame for this loss.

Either way, good to see that Arsenal fans clearly know how to hit a player where it hurts.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms