GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Jesse Lingard.

Man United salute Jesse Lingard during Arsenal defeat in cringiest way

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunday was not a great day to be a Manchester United player.

After Liverpool's 0-0 stalemate with Southampton earlier in the day, suddenly, United had the prospect of qualifying for Champions League football next season back in their hands.

Of course, if they win the Europa League they will book their place in Europe's top competition next season regardless, but with Liverpool's stutter, they also had the chance to make the top four in the Premier League.

Article continues below

However, it wasn't to be for United as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal and ended their long unbeaten league run at 25 games.

Arsenal now moves two points behind the Red Devils in the league with a game in hand while Jose Mourinho's men are four points behind Man City in fourth and five points behind Liverpool in third, but with a game in hand.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

A deflected goal from Granit Xhaka and United old boy Danny Welbeck did the damage on the day and the Gunners faithful were clearly in a jubilant mood.

For some reason, United fans were in a good mood at 2-0 down too. They even saluted Jesse Lingard as the United winger went to take a corner, throwing him the fabled 'Dab' that he and Paul Pogba have become so fabled for.

Take a look a video below:

It is Arsene Wenger's first competitive victory over Jose Mourinho and it came at the thirteenth attempt, but it might all be too little too late for the Frenchman who looks all but certain to miss out on Champions League football next season for the first time in 20 years.

The 'Wenger Out' crowd might not quite be so crazed today and Arsenal Fan TV might not be quite so compelling, but the Gunners have still hugely underperformed this season and United's run in the Europa League could be to blame for this loss.

Either way, good to see that Arsenal fans clearly know how to hit a player where it hurts.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again