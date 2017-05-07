GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Joseph Parker.

Joseph Parker opens door to potential fight with Tony Bellew

WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker could be forgiven for feeling relieved after successfully getting through a tough bout with Razvan Cojanu on Saturday.

Despite the New Zealander's victory, it wasn't the smoothest of wins. Two judges scored the fight 117-110 and another scored it 119-108, but the scorecards far from tell the whole story.

For large parts of the fight, Cojanu made it a frustrating tussle and deliberately tried to keep Parker off balance by employing spoiling tactics.

Cojanu also knew how to use his superior height and weight against Parker and seemed determined to force the champion into making a mistake.

Despite this, Parker's experience shone through as he eventually came through victorious. After the fight, Parker reflected on his battle with Cojanu, telling the New Zealand Herald:

"I'm a smarter fighter. I move and box. He wanted me to stand there and exchange but I didn't allow that to happen.

"I feel like I followed the game plan as best I could but there's still a lot to improve on."

Parker's successful first defence of his title will no doubt have his rivals around the world on high alert.

Parker, who currently holds the WBO crown, will be a target for a number of fighters keen to add to their haul of belts, Anthony Joshua being one of them.

Joseph Parker v Razvan Cojanu

Others in the frame include Tony Bellew, Hughie Fury and Deontay Wilder. They, plus others, represent potential future targets for the New Zealander.

When asked about a potential bout with Bellew, Parker was candid. He said: "Love it, sounds good to me, it's a fight we'd all love to see in the UK."

With the fall of Wladimir Klitschko and the rise of a number of talented fighters, the heavyweight landscape looks very exciting.

Parker's comments will no doubt have the potential to open the door for a showdown with Bellew and will also add another fascinating element to an already exciting period boxing.

