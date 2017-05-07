Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kristaps Porzingis.

Report: Multiple teams interested in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis

Last month, news emerged that caused the NBA trade rumors on the internet to spread like wildfire.

New York Knicks Kristaps Porzingis had skipped his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, causing many to speculate that he could soon be traded away from the team.

Following that, Porzingis himself posted a tweet about the Los Angeles Clippers on his own Twitter account, before quickly deleting it. The brief moment of time it was on his account allowed people to come to the conclusion that this would be where he will be playing his basketball next season.

Now, according to ESPN: "Several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades for Kristaps Porzingis in the days after he skipped his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, league sources told ESPN."

Porzingis has only played two seasons in New York and has expressed on several occasions his desire to stay with the team, but his recent activity of skipping meetings and tweeting about the Clippers is suggesting he could now be on his way out.

ESPN has reported: "It likely would take a significant return for the Knicks to consider trading Porzingis, who is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract," and they have said the 21-year-old: "Is viewed by many in the organization as a future franchise cornerstone," hence why several teams are interested in his services.

Considering Porzingis has the desire to win and the Knicks have lost a total of 101 games since he joined the team, it's clear why the Latvian might be frustrated and uncomfortable with staying with the team for much longer. New York simply isn't performing like the playoff team they're expected to be.

ESPN states: "The Knicks can offer Porzingis a contract extension after next season. If no agreement is made next offseason, the Knicks can extend Porzingis a qualifying offer after the 2018-19 season, making him a restricted free agent. The qualifying offer would allow New York to match any offers Porzingis receives from other teams.

"If Porzingis doesn't sign another team's offer sheet in the summer of 2019 or chooses not to sign an extension with the Knicks, he probably would accept New York's qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season and become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2020."

If any recent actions and activities of Porzingis are to go by, he likely won't be with the New York Knicks come 2020 unless something significant changes in the wins column. 

