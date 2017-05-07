There’s never a bad time to be a Real Madrid player, but Los Blancos are absolutely flying at the moment.

Their heartbreaking El Clasico defeat aside, Zinedine Zidane’s men are in control of the La Liga title race and have all but confirmed their place in the Champions League final. It’s quite the time to be a Real supporter.

Things could be about to get even better for Real too with their transfer activity already in full swing. In fact, they’re on the brink of signing Brazil’s next big thing and it seems, he has talent to burn.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Imminent arrival

Real Madrid and Barcelona are always embroiled in their heated and historic rivalry but rarely does this extend into the transfer window. While there are inevitable anomalies, incoming players always seem to have their preference.

However, as far as Vinicius Junior is concerned, the two sides had to scrap it out for his signature since January. In the end, it proved Los Blancos who emerged victories.

Article continues below

The Flamengo forward made a name for himself at the recent South American under 17 championships and Real have been quick to profit. This is despite the fact that, currently, Junior is just 16-years-old.

In spite of his age, Flamengo had set his termination clause at a lofty €30 million.

Marca are of the understanding though, that Real could have to hand over as much as €50 million to wrap up the deal. The same publication is also very confident of the fact that Barcelona are out of the running.

The agreement would see Junior make his Bernabeu switch when he turns 18, allowing him to continue his progress in Brazil. As a result, he could first be seen in a Real jersey upon the start of the 2018-19 season.

Real sent representatives to Rio de Janeiro just this week and ensured there were no repeats of the Neymar case.

Promising video

That’s all well and good, but what’s all the fuss actually about?

Well, to say there’s a lot of hype around Junior would be putting it wildly. Across the Atlantic Ocean, the 16-year-old is being touted as the next Neymar and he has the skills to back the claim.

The forward is an intricate dribbler, has an eye for goal and loves to showboat. He seems head and shoulders above fellow internationals of his age.

His talent is perhaps best demonstrated by a five minute YouTube video released by the user ‘Rafael Football’. It proves a perfect compilation of Junior’s finest moments in an already youthful but successful career.

It can be seen below:

Zidane must be licking his lips – what talent. Whether he’ll reach the lofty heights of Neymar is unknown but if he can keep up those kinds of performances, then the sky’s the limit.

That being said, for €50 million, there’s a lot riding on his progression. After all, if Real have misread all this early hype then they could have an incredibly expensive mistake on their hands. Period.

Do you think Real Madrid are right to spend so much on a 16-year-old? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms