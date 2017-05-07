GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Vinicius Junior..

Video shows just how good Real Madrid's new €50 million wonderkid really is

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s never a bad time to be a Real Madrid player, but Los Blancos are absolutely flying at the moment.

Their heartbreaking El Clasico defeat aside, Zinedine Zidane’s men are in control of the La Liga title race and have all but confirmed their place in the Champions League final. It’s quite the time to be a Real supporter.

Things could be about to get even better for Real too with their transfer activity already in full swing. In fact, they’re on the brink of signing Brazil’s next big thing and it seems, he has talent to burn.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

Imminent arrival

Real Madrid and Barcelona are always embroiled in their heated and historic rivalry but rarely does this extend into the transfer window. While there are inevitable anomalies, incoming players always seem to have their preference.

However, as far as Vinicius Junior is concerned, the two sides had to scrap it out for his signature since January. In the end, it proved Los Blancos who emerged victories.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

The Flamengo forward made a name for himself at the recent South American under 17 championships and Real have been quick to profit. This is despite the fact that, currently, Junior is just 16-years-old.

In spite of his age, Flamengo had set his termination clause at a lofty €30 million.

Marca are of the understanding though, that Real could have to hand over as much as €50 million to wrap up the deal. The same publication is also very confident of the fact that Barcelona are out of the running.

The agreement would see Junior make his Bernabeu switch when he turns 18, allowing him to continue his progress in Brazil. As a result, he could first be seen in a Real jersey upon the start of the 2018-19 season.

FBL-CHILE-U17-BRAZIL-VICTORY

Real sent representatives to Rio de Janeiro just this week and ensured there were no repeats of the Neymar case.

Promising video

That’s all well and good, but what’s all the fuss actually about?

Well, to say there’s a lot of hype around Junior would be putting it wildly. Across the Atlantic Ocean, the 16-year-old is being touted as the next Neymar and he has the skills to back the claim.

The forward is an intricate dribbler, has an eye for goal and loves to showboat. He seems head and shoulders above fellow internationals of his age.

His talent is perhaps best demonstrated by a five minute YouTube video released by the user ‘Rafael Football’. It proves a perfect compilation of Junior’s finest moments in an already youthful but successful career.

It can be seen below:

Zidane must be licking his lips – what talent. Whether he’ll reach the lofty heights of Neymar is unknown but if he can keep up those kinds of performances, then the sky’s the limit.

That being said, for €50 million, there’s a lot riding on his progression. After all, if Real have misread all this early hype then they could have an incredibly expensive mistake on their hands. Period.

Do you think Real Madrid are right to spend so much on a 16-year-old? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Brazil Football
Zinedine Zidane
Football

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again