Football

Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho mocks Arsenal fans after they beat Manchester United 2-0

Football News
24/7

It’s been a long time coming but Arsene Wenger has finally beaten Jose Mourinho in the Premier League.

It’s been almost 13 years since Wenger and Mourinho first went head-to-head in the English top-flight and, at the 13th time of asking, the Frenchman was victorious.

In truth, Mourinho helped him out by making eight changes to his side, clearly concentrating on United’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

But a deflected Granit Xhaka strike and a Danny Welbeck header sealed a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory for the Gunners to boost their top four hopes.

Mourinho will obviously be disappointed to lose to “specialist in failure” Wenger but that didn’t appear to come across in the post-match interview.

In fact, Mourinho was at his enigmatic best and seemed pleased if anything.

Mourinho mocks Arsenal fans

However, the Portuguese boss couldn’t resist a little dig at the Arsenal fans pointing to his previously unbeaten record over Wenger and the fact the club haven’t won the league for 13 years.

"They score, they win, and finally I leave this stadium with Arsenal fans happy,” Mourinho told Sky Sports after the game.

"It's the first time I've seen them smile, I've seen them enjoy. They deserve it because they're an amazing club and amazing fans also deserve some joy.”

Classic, Jose.

To be fair, Arsenal fans have every right to be happy.

They know they have given themselves a fantastic opportunity to achieve a top four finish as, if they win their two games in hand over Liverpool, they will be just one point behind them.

As for United, Mourinho has admitted it’s now “impossible” for them to finish in the top four.

He will be fully concentrated on the Europa League as he attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League, winning a trophy in the process.

