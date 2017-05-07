Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

It's a great time to be a WWE fan as tag team legends The Hardy Boyz are finally back with the company.

Matt and Jeff made their surprise return to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 last month as last-second entrants into the Fatal Four Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles, which they won.

They currently continue to rule as the top tag team on the red brand and are in the midst of a feud with Sheamus and Cesaro.

Recently Jeff Hardy did an interview with The Art Of Wrestling to talk about his WWE return and a variety of pro wrestling topics. During the conversation, Hardy revealed that he no longer performs the 450º splash due to the toll it takes on his body (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I don't do [the shooting star press] anymore, even the 450 splash.

"I was talking to Fénix at the show tonight and he's not doing the 450 anymore because he kind of over-rotated and bummed his shoulder out and that's the reason I stopped doing the 450 because I over-rotated and jacked my shoulder up.

"I thought I broke my collarbone or something, but those days are over, so I'll stick with the Swanton [Bomb]."

Since their WWE departure, The Hardys have propelled themselves into a new tier of superstardom with their new 'Broken' gimmicks. Before returning to WWE, Matt hardly broke character during outside interviews or indie appearances.

Jeff says that it was hard to keep a straight face when working with 'Broken' Matt, especially during one angle in particular that involved a kangaroo:

"We were at the Aloha [Safari] Zoo in Cameron [North Carolina] like with the kangaroos. It was unbelievable, man. 'Brother Nero, Smokin' Joe, are you ready?' And he locked up just like a human, man.

"Their grip was so tight. Oh my God! I don't know, but it was nuts. He kicked the s--t out of me a couple of times. And then, I said, 'okay, Matt. It's your turn.'

"And the first time they aired it with the kangaroos, you can always go back and watch this, and Matt was in there, and this is the best story ever, and I was watching it.

"And you have the contacts in and everything and I was like, 'okay' and he grabbed ahold of Matt and I knew what that felt like because I went first.

"But then he's balanced on that tail to hit him with that double superkick in the midsection and Matt's saying, 'punish me, Joe! Punish me! Punish me!' Man, you see me walk out of that frame because I lost it.

"I thought it was about to bite Matt's ear or either take Matt down and like really f--k him up."

One of the most famous angles involving the 'Broken' Hardys was the Final Deletion skit that aired a few months back. According to Jeff, he and Matt pitched in $3,000 to fund the project:

"It was so cool because it was so raw. Maybe like four people and a camera guy and that was it.

"That was it and that's what made it so cool because it was such a low budget. We funded everything, worked our asses off for two-and-a-half nights or whatever."

"It was really hard to build, but again, like another donation, basically, to TNA just for the product of it all." Hardy continued, "built a $3,000 volcano, I mean, just for the love of the sport, the artform."

What do you think about Hardy no longer using the 450º splash, and The Hardys pitching in $3,000 for the Final Deletion angle back in Impact Wrestling?

