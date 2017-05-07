Arsene Wenger finally grabbed his first competitive win over Jose Mourinho at the thirteenth attempt when Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday.

The Gunners moved to within two points of the Red Devils and still have a game in hand as they look to make an unlikely turnaround and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Danny Welbeck and Granit Xhaka did the damage for the hosts who made a quick start after half-time.

United shuffled their pack a bit as Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly were all taken from the starting lineup and 19-year-old defender Axel Tuanzebe was given his first ever professional start.

Arsenal, however, had nearly all of their big hitters including Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and another excellent performance from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the right-hand side.

The Gunners dug deep to end United 25-game unbeaten run in the Premier League - which featured 12 draws - and although the Red Devils managed to carve out a few opportunities during the game, the home side worked hard to ensure they were minimal.

In fact, Francis Coquelin typified the Arsenal work ethic with one piece of play in the second half.

The Frenchman came on in the 76th minute for Xhaka and was clearly instructed to defend their lead at all costs. Well, as you can see by the video below, the 25-year-old did just that.

We know Wayne Rooney has been quite the predator from that range down the years, but we don't think anyone has prevented him from scoring quite like that!

Coquelin made his big breakthrough for Arsenal after several loan spells away from the club in the 2014-15 season.

He has gone on to make over 30 appearances in all competitions in all of the last three seasons, including 34 this term.

Considering Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are competing for the same role as Coquelin, that's pretty impressive work.

When you're prepared to put your body on the line like he is, no wonder Wenger keeps him around.

