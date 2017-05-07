GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar's potential opponent for Great Balls of Fire PPV

Brock Lesnar is currently scheduled to make his return to the WWE on July 9 at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view at the Amercian Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas against an unconfirmed opponent.

It is unlikely that Lesnar will defend the Universal championship which he won by defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 last month at Extreme Rules in June. This means his appearance at the Great Balls of Fire event will be his first appearance in the company since the night after WrestleMania.

His opponent for the event is yet to be determined, but recent reports have suggested one superstar will challenge him for his title.

IWNerd has reported: "According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Braun Strowman is the likely first opponent for Brock at Great Balls of Fire. If this match does happen, it will also lead to a likely rematch at Summerslam the month after."

With the strong push which Braun Strowman has been receiving recently, it comes as no surprise that The Monster Among Men will be challenging The Beast for the Universal title in two months time.

There was already speculation suggesting Strowman and Lesnar would meet with the championship on the line at SummerSlam later this year, so it looks as though WWE could be extending that feud, maybe as part of a reward for Strowman for his excellent in-ring work and promos recently.

WWE has already teased the feud between The Beast and The Monster Among Men, as during the first Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania 33, the two came face to face in the middle of the ring after Lesnar called out Roman Reigns for being the only other person to defeat The Undertaker at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Strowman eventually backed off during that confrontation, but it's now clear as day that WWE was sowing the seeds between these two for a future feud which now looks to be coming during Great Balls of Fire and SummerSlam.

It's bound to be a very physical contest between the two behemoths when they finally come face to face in the middle of the ring to fight, but in the meantime, it looks as though The Monster Among Men will continue his feud with Reigns, with the two facing off for the third and final time at Extreme Rules.

What do you think about Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman potentially clashing at Great Balls of Fire?

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Braun Strowman
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

