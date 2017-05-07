GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Welbeck.

Danny Welbeck explains why he celebrated his goal against Manchester United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s become fashionable for players to refuse to celebrate against their former clubs.

When a player does score against his old employers, they usually stand there pretty awkwardly as they make an apologetic gesture.

While many applaud this and believe it shows great respect, others believe that a player should celebrate a goal no matter what.

Article continues below

That latter opinion is one shared by Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck.

After he doubled the Gunners’ lead against Manchester United in their Premier League clash, Welbeck didn’t hesitate to celebrate his thumping header.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Welbeck's celebration

The forward was born in Manchester and joined the club as an eight-year-old. He went on to play almost 150 times for his beloved team, before eventually joining Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

And the striker explained that, although United are a “special” club for him, he simply couldn’t refuse the chance to celebrate.

Welbeck explains why he celebrated

"I grew up there and everything so it's a special place in my life," he told Sky Sports.

“But once we get on that pitch, it's business. When you score you've got to be happy, haven't you?"

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Fair play, Danny.

We’re sure United fans will fully understand Welbeck’s behaviour after his goal.

And Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed the fact that he celebrated such an important goal - rather than pay respect to his former club.

Arsenal fans react

Check out their reaction on Twitter: 

Of course, it’s not the first time Welbeck has come back to haunt the Red Devils. The 26-year-old has now scored three goals in four matches against the team he left for £16 million.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Danny Welbeck
Football
Arsene Wenger
Gary Neville
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again