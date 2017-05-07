It’s become fashionable for players to refuse to celebrate against their former clubs.

When a player does score against his old employers, they usually stand there pretty awkwardly as they make an apologetic gesture.

While many applaud this and believe it shows great respect, others believe that a player should celebrate a goal no matter what.

That latter opinion is one shared by Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck.

After he doubled the Gunners’ lead against Manchester United in their Premier League clash, Welbeck didn’t hesitate to celebrate his thumping header.

The forward was born in Manchester and joined the club as an eight-year-old. He went on to play almost 150 times for his beloved team, before eventually joining Arsenal in the summer of 2014.

And the striker explained that, although United are a “special” club for him, he simply couldn’t refuse the chance to celebrate.

"I grew up there and everything so it's a special place in my life," he told Sky Sports.

“But once we get on that pitch, it's business. When you score you've got to be happy, haven't you?"

Fair play, Danny.

We’re sure United fans will fully understand Welbeck’s behaviour after his goal.

And Arsenal fans certainly enjoyed the fact that he celebrated such an important goal - rather than pay respect to his former club.

Of course, it’s not the first time Welbeck has come back to haunt the Red Devils. The 26-year-old has now scored three goals in four matches against the team he left for £16 million.

