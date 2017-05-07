Official online NBA destination in the UK

Dave Joerger.

NBA has gone without a mid-season coach firing for first time in 46 years

A year ago today in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies decided to fire Dave Joerger, who was then almost immediately (space of two days) appointed as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

Since then, something amazing has happened in the league which hasn't occurred in the NBA for the last 46 years, according to SB Nation

Every head coach that was in charge of their team on May 9, 2016, is still in charge of the same team today, one year on. It's so unprecedented for this to happen in the league as we have seen over the years.

It's been 46 years in the NBA since the league went a season without seeing a single head coach being fired from their job, and that last time was the 1970-71 season when there were only 17 teams in the league. In that time period, at least one head coach has lost their job each season. 

It's a remarkable phenomenon and judging by the fact none of the non-playoff teams have dismissed their head coaches and none of the teams in the playoffs are predicted to remove their coaches, it surprisingly looks set to continue for at least a couple more months.

SB Nation has stated: "12 head coaches were hired in 2016, and 20 have only held their job since 2014. Only three coaches hired before 2011 are holding on — Rick Carlisle, Erik Spoelstra, and of course, Gregg Popovich."

San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Four

Over the past five years, there has been an average of more than three in-season firings per season. Five head coaches were fired last season. The 2014-15 season saw three firings, one was fired in the 2013-14 season, four were dismissed during the 2012-13 season, and four were relieved of their duties in the 2011-12 season.

As for the head coaches that could possibly get the boot first, SB Nation has named five of them. Alvin Gentry, Jeff Hornacek, Dwane Casey, Earl Watson, and Fred Hoiberg.

Considering all of these head coaches have been having problems with their teams over the past 12 months, all of them could very well have new head coaching roles by this time in 2018. 

Topics:
San Antonio Spurs
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Chicago Bulls
LeBron James

