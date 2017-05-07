Fan captures the magical reaction of St James' Park when Aston Villa equalise V Brighton

Newcastle returned to their rightful place in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a 3-0 victory over Barnsley, but mainly, Aston Villa's draw with Brighton.

It looked like the Seagulls were nailed on to win England's second tier when all they had to do was beat struggling Bristol City at home last week, but the Robins secured a precious away win to throw a real spanner in the works.

That meant the Magpies, who along with Brighton were already up, still had a chance of going up as champions and defying those who branded them "underachievers" if they were promoted as runners-up.

Rafa Benitez's men did their bit, but it took an 89th-minute goal from Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to seal the deal and put the Toon on top.

United's players were already back in the dressing room when Brighton were still playing, but the Tyneside faithful remained in their seats as they awaited of news from Villa Park.

As you can see from the video clip below, when they got just the news they were waiting for, nearly 50,000 fans went crazy.

The Magpies have averaged around 51,000 fans during their sole season in the Championship and that passionate fanbase will be welcome back in the Premier League.

In a press conference after the achievement, Benitez explained how his side has truly deserved to be champions.

Benitez said: “It’s just the feeling to be proud of a lot of work well done during the season.

“We had a lot of positives, we conceded less than anyone, we scored, along with Norwich and Fulham, scored more than the other teams (85) and even after losing two games at the start of the season and still we showed character.

“We did the right things, stayed calm and worked as hard as the others.

“We made less mistakes and we showed we were champions.”

Following his comments, the Spaniard was given a standing ovation by the media as he exited.

Now the hard work begins for Benitez and rumours suggest that chairman Mike Ashley will give the former Real Madrid boss around £75 million to spend to strengthen his squad.

