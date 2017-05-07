GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

NUFC.

Fan captures the magical reaction of St James' Park when Aston Villa equalise V Brighton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Newcastle returned to their rightful place in the Premier League on Sunday thanks to a 3-0 victory over Barnsley, but mainly, Aston Villa's draw with Brighton.

It looked like the Seagulls were nailed on to win England's second tier when all they had to do was beat struggling Bristol City at home last week, but the Robins secured a precious away win to throw a real spanner in the works.

That meant the Magpies, who along with Brighton were already up, still had a chance of going up as champions and defying those who branded them "underachievers" if they were promoted as runners-up.

Article continues below

Rafa Benitez's men did their bit, but it took an 89th-minute goal from Aston Villa star Jack Grealish to seal the deal and put the Toon on top.

United's players were already back in the dressing room when Brighton were still playing, but the Tyneside faithful remained in their seats as they awaited of news from Villa Park.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

As you can see from the video clip below, when they got just the news they were waiting for, nearly 50,000 fans went crazy.

The Magpies have averaged around 51,000 fans during their sole season in the Championship and that passionate fanbase will be welcome back in the Premier League.

In a press conference after the achievement, Benitez explained how his side has truly deserved to be champions.

Benitez said: “It’s just the feeling to be proud of a lot of work well done during the season.

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

“We had a lot of positives, we conceded less than anyone, we scored, along with Norwich and Fulham, scored more than the other teams (85) and even after losing two games at the start of the season and still we showed character.

“We did the right things, stayed calm and worked as hard as the others.

“We made less mistakes and we showed we were champions.”

Newcastle United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship

Following his comments, the Spaniard was given a standing ovation by the media as he exited.

Now the hard work begins for Benitez and rumours suggest that chairman Mike Ashley will give the former Real Madrid boss around £75 million to spend to strengthen his squad.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Newcastle United
England Football
Liverpool
Alan Shearer
Football

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again