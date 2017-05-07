AJ Styles was quite amused with the WWE's new pay-per-view (PPV) name.

In July the WWE will play host to a brand new PPV called Great Balls Of Fire and it will be a Monday Night RAW exclusive show. The name picked up quite a bit of heat from both fans and WWE Superstars who took to social media to react to the name.

Recently in an interview with In Between The Ropes, AJ Styles was the latest WWE Superstar to react to the new PPV. He was very taken aback by the name (quotes via IWNerd):

Article continues below

“Do we really have a pay-per-view called “Great Balls of Fire?’

"Wow, is there gonna be a piano – is there gonna be a hardcore match with pianos? That’s all I could think of is pianos when I hear ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ right?”

Article continues below

Styles also got the opportunity to comment on the rumors about him leading up to the Superstar Shake-up, as he was expected to be traded over to Monday Night RAW. Styles ended up staying on SmackDown Live, however (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"As far as the Shakeup goes, I had no idea what was going on, I heard rumors as well, and I'm glad that they were wrong.

"Because, I hate when people know what's going on in our business, it should be our business to surprise you, not your business for someone else to read on the internet.

"That actually, upsets me that some people know - whoever it is - in the office of WWE, can't keep their mouth shut. But it's fun for you guys to speculate and why 'they need to be on Raw' or 'they need to be on SmackDown.'

"That's fun. And to guess, and then to not know- because WWE didn't know until the last minute who was going where and I have no problem with that, because they [WWE] don't know, neither does the internet. I think it [had] some surprises and that is a good thing."

As for who Syles would like to get into the ring with over on the red brand, there's no shortage of names:

"There's a lot of guys, I mean I haven't been in the ring with Seth Rollins. WWE hasn't seen Samoa Joe and AJ Styles. Finn Balor."

What are your thoughts on the match-ups that await Styles over on RAW? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms