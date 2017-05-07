Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

WWE currently has a show on its network called Swerved, a hidden camera prank show featuring WWE superstars pulling pranks on one another.

Since the show first aired back in 2015, the show has had two seasons so far and has included such superstars as Zack Ryder, Booker T, The Miz, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Paige, Fandango, and Heath Slater. The show is directed by the same person who directed Jackass and Bad Grandpa, Jeff Tremaine.

However, the show and a WWE superstar who was featured in an unaired episode are reportedly now involved in a court case that could cost a whopping $1.2 million.

TMZ Sports has reported that WWE superstar Titus O'Neil is being sued by Donald Anderson, a cameraman who was hired to work on the show back in the first season in May 2015.

Titus was involved in an electric shock prank, but when he was zapped, he reportedly attacked the cameraman, kicking the camera out of his hands, causing Anderson to sustain serious injuries to his hand and wrist.

Anderson was then told to leave immediately: “in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus," and now, he is looking for a reported $1.2 million in damages after filing a lawsuit at L.A. County Superior Court.

As of writing, neither WWE or Titus himself have made a statement about the reports and alleged attack. The thing that might seem strange is why is this news only coming out now and not two years ago when it first happened.

This isn't the only time Titus has found himself in a bit of a situation, as back in February 2016, he was suspended by the WWE for 60 days after he had a playful altercation with Vince McMahon at the end of Daniel Bryan's retirement speech on Monday Night RAW. He was originally suspended for 90 days for unprofessional conduct relating to the incident but this later reduced.

It would be strange if WWE were to suspend for this Swerved incident if it is true considering it happened two years ago.Their hand could be forced to take a more severe punishment due to the reported cost of damages if Anderson wins his case.

