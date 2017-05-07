GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Gennady Golovkin, Saul Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor.

Dana White explains why the Golovkin/Canelo superfight impacts McGregor/Mayweather

The world of boxing had cause for excitement last night, and not because of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

No, that bout was tame, all things considered, and Canelo proved to be far too skilled for the physically imposing Chavez.

But, in the aftermath of that fight, middleweight king Gennady Golovkin got in the ring and a superfight between himself and Alvarez was announced for September 16 of this year.

This fight has been in the pipeline for about two years and is easily one of the biggest in all of boxing.

GGG has a record of 37 wins from 37 fights and 33 of those have come via knockout. His punching power is the stuff of legends in the sport, but Alvarez is no slouch either.

After 51 fights, Canelo has just one blemish on his record, a loss that came at the hands of one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking of Money, UFC president Dana White had some comments about how the Canelo/GGG fight would impact the potential showdown between UFC star Conor McGregor and Mayweather.

"We just lost our date to Canelo and GGG, but good, that's a good fight. I'll be at that one, too," White said via Fight Hub. "The fans win that fight. That's gonna be a real fight. That's gonna be a fun one."

UFC 205: Press Conference

That's quite a revealing statement. It seems as if the fight was penciled in for September - pending agreements in all other areas - and assuming we see Canelo and GGG fight in Las Vegas, it would appear Mayweather and the Notorious One want to do the same.

However, McGregor holds a boxing license for the state of California, so that may not be a forgone conclusion.

Now that McGregor has seen the birth of his son - named Conor McGregor Jr - he will likely look for his next fight soon.

It's just not clear whether he is going to get his major-money bout with Mayweather, or whether he will defend his UFC lightweight title in the UFC.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Saul Alvarez
Boxing

