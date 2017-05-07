GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Watch: Gianluigi Donnarumma is at it again with an unbelievable save V Roma

Football News
Things did not go according to plan for AC Milan on Sunday evening.

The Rossoneri were thoroughly outplayed by a strong Roma side who romped to a 4-1 victory thanks to a brace from Edin Dzeko, a goal from Milan old boy Stephane El Shaarawy and Daniele De Rossi.

Milan finished the game with 10 men and it is fair to say that their 18-year-old superstar goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, wasn't afforded much protection at all.

The defeat leaves Milan in sixth place and six points adrift of Atalanta in fifth and it means they have conceded 42 goals this season in 35 league games.

Their starlet stopper will not be happy with that statistic and one has to wonder how much longer he will remain in Milan if results do not improve.

To be fair, if it wasn't for Donnarumma, it could have been a lot worse for Vicenzo Montella's men.

After Diego Perotti checked back onto his right foot, the Argentinian let loose a wonderful curling effort that required every bit of 6'5" frame to majestically tip onto the post.

Check out the video, this kid really is something special.

On-loan Torino goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has also noticed the rise of the young Italian international this season and he believes the Milan stopper has a huge career ahead of him.

“Donnarumma is incredible, full stop," he told Gazzetta dello Sport. "The fact he’s only 17 years old is almost irrelevant and just adds extra gloss to the situation.

"You can tell he’s at the top because he trains at the top. Age can only make him better, but he acts as if he’s already got a long career behind him.”

AC ChievoVerona v FC Torino - Serie A

The comparisons to Gianluigi Buffon are inevitable. As the legendary 'keeper approaches his 40th birthday with one foot in the Champions League final, he still has gas in the tank.

But Donnarumma is next in a long line of great Italian goalkeepers, and Buffon paid homage to him when wishing the Milan man a happy birthday earlier this year.

Italy Training Session

"Ciao Gigio, I wish you a very happy birthday. Finally you can enter into the world of the big boys, which you belong to already.

"Enjoy your age as much as possible, which is the age of maturity. You'll understand that it's difficult in the world of adults, but you have all the qualities it takes - moral and human - to create an important space for yourself, be happy and mark an era."

Topics:
AC Milan
Italy Football
Serie A
Gianluigi Buffon
Football
AS Roma

