The Golden State Warriors are cruising through the NBA Playoffs at the moment and have won all seven of their postseason contests.

Currently up 3-0 on the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals, things aren't all rosy, though.

The team has been without head coach Steve Kerr, who is still suffering from complications from a pair of back surgeries he's had in the past couple of years.

According to Golden State owner Joe Lacob, Kerr had another surgery - a spinal cord leak procedure - on Friday that will hopefully permanently alleviate the discomfort he's been experiencing (via ESPN.com):

"Hopefully the leak was solved; he had another procedure. It's gone on for nearly two years. Very unusual, I believe," Lacob said to Bloomberg Radio. "We feel really bad for him, the players. Everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back, and I'm sure they will eventually solve it. Hopefully sooner rather than later, and hopefully we'll have him coaching on the court sooner rather than later."

While Kerr has been out of commission, assistant coach Mike Brown has led the Warriors, guiding them during the last two games of their first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers and through all three wins over the Jazz thus far.

Though the Golden State players are confident in their ability to continue advancing through the playoffs, star forward Kevin Durant said he and his teammates want Kerr back as soon as he's able to return:

"We all care about him and worry about him," he said. "Knowing Coach, he wants us to focus on the task at hand. Once [general manager] Bob Myers and Mike Brown and the rest of the staff gets [an] update, they tell us. But for the most part, we're always thinking about him and praying he gets better."

Kerr has had problems with his back in the past, missing the start of the 2015-16 regular season with complications from the surgeries. In that instance, assistant coach Luke Walton took over the reins and led the Warriors to a hot start to their record-breaking 73-win regular season.

However, having Kerr on the bench makes the Warriors a better team. Though they should be fine through the rest of the conference semifinals with Brown running things, getting Kerr back will be critical if Golden State wants to win its second title in three years.

As the Warriors prepare for Game 4 in Salt Lake City on Monday night, it's safe to say Durant and his teammates hope their coach will be with them in the near future.