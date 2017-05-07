This past weekend after Canelo Alvarez won via unanimous decision against Julio César Chávez Jr., boxing fans were given a surprise announcement that shocked the world.

Inside the middle of the ring after the fight, a deal was announced confirming that Alvarez's next opponent would be Gennady Golovkin in September later this year and they would be competing for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles as well as The Ring and lineal middleweight titles.

The fight location is yet to be confirmed, although the date of the contest will be September 16.

Alvarez said after defeating his fellow countryman this past weekend: “Triple-G, you are next my friend. The fight is done. I’ve never feared anyone since I was 16, fighting as a professional. When I was born, fear was gone.”

Golovkin added: “I feel very excited. Right now is a different story. In September, it will be a different style — a big drama show. I’m ready.

"First, congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September.”

The two middleweight boxers have already squared off for the first time, as you can see in the video below, officially beginning the build-up to September later this year to see who really is the better fighter.

This fight had to be made, as neither fighter had any worthy challengers for their titles after their previous fights, with GGG winning via unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs and retaining the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden in March earlier this year.

Boxing fans will now be eagerly waiting for September to arrive so they can witness what could arguably be one of the best fights of the decade between two fighters in the prime of their careers.

