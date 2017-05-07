GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin square off for first time since fight announcement

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This past weekend after Canelo Alvarez won via unanimous decision against Julio César Chávez Jr., boxing fans were given a surprise announcement that shocked the world.

Inside the middle of the ring after the fight, a deal was announced confirming that Alvarez's next opponent would be Gennady Golovkin in September later this year and they would be competing for the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles as well as The Ring and lineal middleweight titles.

The fight location is yet to be confirmed, although the date of the contest will be September 16.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Alvarez said after defeating his fellow countryman this past weekend: “Triple-G, you are next my friend. The fight is done. I’ve never feared anyone since I was 16, fighting as a professional. When I was born, fear was gone.”

Golovkin added: “I feel very excited. Right now is a different story. In September, it will be a different style — a big drama show. I’m ready.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

"First, congrats to Canelo and his team. Right now, I think everyone is excited for September. Canelo looked very good tonight, and 100 percent he is the biggest challenge of my career. Good luck to Canelo in September.”

The two middleweight boxers have already squared off for the first time, as you can see in the video below, officially beginning the build-up to September later this year to see who really is the better fighter.

This fight had to be made, as neither fighter had any worthy challengers for their titles after their previous fights, with GGG winning via unanimous decision against Daniel Jacobs and retaining the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles at Madison Square Garden in March earlier this year.

Boxing fans will now be eagerly waiting for September to arrive so they can witness what could arguably be one of the best fights of the decade between two fighters in the prime of their careers.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Muhammad Ali

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again