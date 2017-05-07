Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James, Norman Powell.

Norman Powell blasts LeBron James for tugging on his jersey in Game 3

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the strangest moments of the NBA Playoffs so far came during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors when LeBron James prevented Raptors guard Norman Powell from committing an illegal substitution.

The incident, which can be seen below, involved LeBron pulling on Powell's jersey to physically keep him on the court and stop the penalty:

However, though it seems like it was a nice gesture from James, Powell wasn't thrilled with an opponent grabbing his jersey.

Powell said there were more respectful ways LeBron could have gotten his attention, saying he feels like he had a right to be upset about the incident:

"They were subbing in PJ [Tucker], he thought I was coming out, he was pulling my jersey," Powell told ESPN before Sunday's Game 4. "I hit his hand away and told him, 'You don't do that.' I told him not to pull my jersey. We got into it a little bit. I told him not to pull my jersey. If he's trying to get my attention, call my name, call my number, but don't do that. Don't pull my jersey like that."

In the Cavaliers' 115-94 Game 3 victory, the prevented penalty didn't exactly have much of an impact on the final outcome, but Powell was still angry about it on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

Powell said he felt like LeBron was trying to pull off a power move by tugging on his jersey and said no player should do that to another player:

"I just don't like that," Powell told ESPN. "I don't care if it's LeBron or if it's anybody. It could be Kawhi [Leonard], it could be anybody. Just don't pull my jersey. I feel like that's a little disrespectful, you know what I'm saying? Like you're trying to son me, and I don't go for that."

After the Raptors fell 109-102 in Game 4 as the Cavaliers completed the series sweep, Powell will have all offseason to stew about the Game 3 incident.

Meanwhile, James and the Cavaliers have won all eight of the games so far this postseason and will now await the winner of the other Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards.

After sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the first round, LeBron and his teammates will again have plenty of time to rest as they wait for their next opponent.

Currently, the Celtics lead the Wizards 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, with Game 4 taking place on Sunday evening in Washington D.C.

Word

Topics:
Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Kevin Love
LeBron James
NBA Playoffs
Toronto Raptors
Atlantic Division

Trending Stories

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Jeff Hardy reveals the reason why he won't use the 450 splash anymore

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Superstar reportedly being sued $1.2 million after WWE prank went wrong

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Watch: Arsenal's bench eat Maltesers vs Man Utd - Gary Neville's reaction is priceless

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

What happened to the 8 WWE stars that were fired exactly one year ago

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again