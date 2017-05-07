Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kristaps Porzingis.

Kristaps Porzingis explains tweet about the Los Angeles Clippers

Two words and three emojis sent the New York Knicks fanbase into a state of panic on Saturday night, as star center Kristaps Porzingis tweeted "LA Clippers" followed by three smiley face emojis.

The obvious implication from the tweet was that the Knicks had done the unthinkable and dealt their young star to Los Angeles, but that turned out not to be the case.

Still, for a brief time, tensions were high in the Big Apple, as fans wondered if Porzingis had been traded instead of fellow superstar Carmelo Anthony.

The tweet, which can be seen below, came from Porzingis's official account, but he said he was hacked and the tweet was immediately deleted:

The reason Knicks fans may have panicked right away is that it's not completely out of the question for team president Phil Jackson to do something so ridiculous.

Detroit Pistons v New York Knicks

Porzingis quickly set New York fans' minds at ease, though, saying he was hacked and proving that he doesn't even use the same style of emojis that the original tweet contained.

Now, the question becomes who hacked Porzingis's account? As with many small-time cyber hacks, a culprit will be difficult to identify.

After Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with the team following the regular season, speculation ran rampant about whether or not he was unhappy with the Knicks. That reportedly caused several teams to reach out to New York to see if they'd be interested in trading the center.

However, it appears that, for the moment, Porzingis is happy in New York (no easy task on a team as dysfunctional as the Knicks) and will stay put.

Miami Heat v New York Knicks

Anthony, on the other hand, is likely on his way out the door. His name was mentioned quite a bit in trade rumors this year and he will probably be wearing a new jersey when the 2017-18 season tips off:

Even Jackson said back in April that it would probably be best if the Knicks parted ways with the star forward (via NBA.com):

"We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship," Jackson said.

That means the Knicks will be Porzingis's team next season, so he won't be going anywhere this summer. Still, he needs to keep better control of his Twitter account so he doesn't upset his fans anymore than he did on Saturday night.

Topics:
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
NBA Draft
New York Knicks
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Playoffs
Carmelo Anthony
Kristaps Porzingis

