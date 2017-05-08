The Washington Wizards had to play much of their Game 3 victory over the Boston Celtics without key forward Kelly Oubre Jr. after he was ejected for shoving Celtics forward Kelly Olynyk.

They're also without Oubre on Sunday night in Game 4, as the second-year player out of Kansas was suspended for one game because of the altercation.

Some fans and players think that Oubre was penalized too harshly for the incident and shouldn't be suspended for Game 4, but what's done is done and the Wizards will have to make do without him.

However, before tipoff on Sunday night, Wizards owner Ted Leonsis showed that he supported his player, donning an Oubre jersey for the game:

As Oubre is unable to wear his jersey on Sunday night, it must be cool for him to look in the stands at the team owner and see him wearing a jersey with his name on it.

Prior to the start of Game 4, Leonsis told CSN that Olynyk has built a reputation as a dirty player, so Oubre shouldn't have gotten punished as harshly as he did with the one-game suspension:

"I thought Kelly was punished a little bit more than deserved," he said. "I was right there and he did get hit pretty good in the head. It's not like this is the first time that player [Kelly Olynyk] has been headhunting. But it's the playoffs and I think it's a great way for a player like Kelly to evolve and mature and get a taste for the difference in how it amps up in terms of passion and intensity and the kind of effort that you need to put out to have a winning team."

The Wizards led the Celtics 90-68 at the end of the third quarter, so clearly Oubre's absence didn't have too big of an impact on the team, but Leonsis still felt like Washington shouldn't have had to play without him.

Oubre will be back for Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday night, though, and he'll be counted on to try to help the Wizards earn a big road victory.

If Washington manages to hold on to its big lead in Game 4, every game in the series will have been won by the home team. That, obviously, favors Boston, as the Celtics have home-court advantage as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

If Oubre and the Wizards can't put a stop to that trend, they'll be eliminated in seven games and the Celtics will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. There's still plenty of time to change that narrative, though, and with the way the Wizards are playing lately, it's certainly not out of the question.