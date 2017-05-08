GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Watch: Max Scherzer hilariously boos Phillies fans after Jayson Werth's home run

Though Jayson Werth left the Philadelphia Phillies for the National League East-rival Washington Nationals after the 2010 season, Philadelphia fans clearly still haven't forgiven him.

That's why Werth takes extra pleasure in playing well at Citizens Bank Park, where he's hit 15 home runs in his last 49 games.

On Sunday, Werth was at it again, antagonizing the Phillies and their fans with four hits and two homers, drawing a healthy round of boos from the crowd after his second blast.

However, Washington pitcher Max Scherzer decided he wasn't going to let the Philly fans get away with booing his teammate, so he stood on the top step of the dugout and gave the boos right back, as you can see in the video below:

Things were going well for Werth and the Nationals at that point, as they held a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning. They'd eventually build up a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth inning.

That's when things fell apart for manager Dusty Baker's crew, though, as the Phillies notched three runs in the bottom of the eighth and eventually went on to win the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly from Freddy Galvis in the bottom of the 10th inning.

It's safe to say Phillies fans will remember Scherzer's behavior in the dugout the next time he takes the mound in Philadelphia, where he'll likely hear his fair share of boos.

Werth raised his batting average to .292 with his 4-for-5 day at the plate, during which he scored three runs and drove in three. He now has five homers and 10 RBI this season.

Baker commented on the boos Werth received on Sunday, telling MLB.com he heard some cheers for his star outfielder as well:

"Jayson had a great day. Outstanding day," Baker said. "Half of them are cheering him. Half of them are booing him. I don't understand why. But anytime you come back to where you played a long time and had success, you look forward to coming to play here, and he had a good series."

With the loss, the Nationals fell to 21-10 on the season, but still lead the NL East by a wide margin, as the 14-16 New York Mets are 6.5 games back. The Phillies, who currently sit in third place in the division, sport an overall record of 13-17.

The Nationals return to Philadelphia for a three-game series from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27. It's safe to say Werth will once again receive a mixed reaction from his former home fans.

