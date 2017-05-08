Cavs complete sweep; Wizards, Rockets even series with dominant victories

Cavaliers 109, Raptors 102; Cleveland wins series 4-0

Despite a dud of a performance by Kevin Love (5/5/2), LeBron James (35/9/6) and Kyrie Irving (27/5/9) did the heavy lifting for Cleveland. It was a long-range battle, as the Cavs went 16-for-41 from deep while the Raptors went 10-for-29. Without Kyle Lowry due to a sprained ankle, Cory Joseph (20/6/12) stepped up and Toronto benefitted from strong performances by both Serge Ibaka (23/2/1) and DeMar DeRozan (22/4/8), but the home team was unable to come up with defensive stops down the stretch.

Wizards 121, Celtics 102; Series tied 2-2

The two teams were tied at 48 at halftime, but then the Wizards outscored the Celtics 42-20 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Isaiah Thomas (19/1/5) got off to a hot start, but was severely limited in the second half due to defensive adjustments by the Wizards. In the win, John Wall (27/3/12) and Bradley Beal (29/4/0) led the way, while Otto Porter Jr. (18/8/2) and Marcus Morris (16/10/5) complemented their efforts. Washington won the rebounding battle 45-to-31.

Rockets 125, Spurs 104; Series tied 2-2

James Harden (28/5/12) had a dominant individual performance, going 10-for-18 from the field and 4-of-11 from three in the victory for the Rockets, who went 19-for-43 from beyond the arc as a team. Eric Gordon (22/3/1) was on fire from deep, going 6-for-9 and 8-for-13 overall from the floor. Meanwhile, with the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, Kawhi Leonard (16/6/4) only saw 30 minutes on the court as Gregg Popovich elected to preserve him for Game 5.