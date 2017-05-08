In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas set a new career-high with 53 points on 18-of-33 shooting in addition to a 12-for-13 mark from the charity stripe in 45 dominant minutes on the court.

Since then, in losses in Games 3 and 4, Thomas has combined for 32 points on 10-for-22 shooting and has gone 7-for-11 from the free throw line over 50 total minutes.

In Boston’s Game 4 loss on Sunday night, he didn’t attempt a single free throw.

That is astounding, considering the fact that he averaged 9.3 free throws a game in the playoffs and averaged 8.5 per contest in the regular season.

Thomas’ entire offensive game is predicated upon driving to the rim, where he shifts his body weight in order to get foul calls. Since he's a lifetime 87.6 percent shooter at the line, he makes the most of the easy opportunities.

As you can imagine, receiving no foul call on a single shot attempt in Game 4 irked the 5’9” star.

Washington got very physical with Thomas, which also forced him to turn the ball over six times.

IT blamed the refs for not blowing the whistle during his postgame press conference.

"[The Wizards] were very physical. The refs were allowing them to hold and grab and do all those things," said Thomas. "I think, especially in that third quarter, I might have hit the ground five or six straight times, and I'm not the one that likes hitting the ground. So I think it got to be called differently.”

He did note that the refs weren’t the main factor in the loss for the Celtics, but definitely thinks they played a role in limiting his positive effect on the floor.

"I'm not saying that's the reason we lost. They went on a 26-0 run and we can't have that on the road. But I can't be allowed to be held and grabbed every pin-down, every screen. And I don't shoot one free throw. I play the same way each and every night. So I think that has to change," he complained.

There were only three games in which Thomas didn’t attempt a free throw during the regular season and the Celtics oddly won each of those contests.

Whether or not he gets the calls, Thomas said he’s going to continue to attack the paint and go hard at his opponents in Game 5.

"No matter what, I've gotta play the same way," said Thomas. "So whether I'm getting the calls or not, I've gotta be in attack mode, I've gotta be aggressive to get in the paint, to make things happen, not just for myself but for my teammates.”

He continued, “But I have to put it on the refs to call it. So I'm going to keep attacking and keep being myself no matter if they're calling it or not. But it does get a little frustrating when you continue to play the same way and there's nothing being called.”

For his comments regarding the officials, Thomas will most likely be fined some amount of money by the NBA.

Most importantly for the Celtics, it remains to be seen if Thomas will get calls going his way in Game 5. Since the series is knotted up at two games apiece, the Celtics’ season hangs in the balance.