On Sunday, the New York Mets announced that they suspended starting pitcher Matt Harvey for three days without pay for what they called a “violation of team rules”.

After showing up to Citi Field in advance of his presumed start on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, Harvey was sent home, disciplined for not only a recent problem, but also for a number of issues that dated back to last year, according to the New York Post.

While the exact specifics weren’t detailed by the Mets, New York Post sources revealed that Harvey was a no-show at the ballpark for Saturday’s game. Even if he wasn’t scheduled to pitch, he was expected to be present, and he wasn’t.

According to FanRag Sports, the pitcher played golf Saturday morning before suffering the effects of a migraine, which led to him skipping the game.

Another report by the Daily News from earlier on Sunday noted that there was a “miscommunication” between Harvey and the team regarding if he could stay home due to the migraine.

The timing of the suspension was odd, considering the fact that a prankster within the organization placed a sex toy in catcher Kevin Plawecki’s locker the previous day, which embarrassed the team badly on social media.

“We had to make a statement today,” Mets manager Terry Collins told a local radio show before the game. “Everybody’s different, but we’ve got a job to do here, and this guy has a chance to be one of the best in the game, and it’s got to become his No. 1 priority right now.”

Instead of taking the punishment and moving on, Harvey punched back, formally filing a grievance against the organization.

It remains to be seen what will come from this.

This situation is just the latest of a ton of drama and misfortune surrounding the Mets organization. Before the sex toy gaffe, ace Noah Syndergaard left a game with a torn lat muscle after he refused an MRI before that start. Slugger Yoenis Cespedes also suffered a hamstring injury after speculation that he was thrust back into the lineup too soon after suffering the original injury.

On Sunday without Harvey on the hill, the Mets lost 7-0 to the Marlins.

On the season, Harvey has failed to live up to his lofty expectations, holding a 2-2 record with a 5.14 ERA over 35.0 innings in six starts. Once known as a power pitcher, he has recorded just 20 strikeouts along with 16 walks so far.

The suspension and his reaction to it signal that his time in New York might be coming to a close in the near future.

