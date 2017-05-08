Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Unlike Tony Romo, Jay Cutler is entering a career in broadcasting with a very clear and definitive mindset.

Romo kept the door slightly open for a possible NFL return some day, but Cutler, who signed a deal with Fox Sports last week, noted that his shift to the booth was a permanent one.

Last season, Cutler led the Chicago Bears to a 1-4 record in his five starts and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions for a rating of 78.1.

"Yeah, I think so. Yeah. I think so," Cutler said on WMVP-AM's The Waddle and Silvy Show in Chicago, when asked if his new career was for good. "It is. I don't really see anything else happening. I'm happy with where I am, you know, in my life and really in the future going forward. So, yeah, we can go ahead and say it. It's permanent.”

While Cutler did state that he would have played for the Bears in 2017 if they hadn’t decided to cut him, that part of his life is past him.

He did admit, however, that he will probably still have the urge to get on the field when the season rolls around.

"There is zero doubt in my mind that there is going to be some regret," Cutler said. "I have no doubt in my mind come the middle of August, September there is going to be that itch to play. There is going to be part of me that I know I can still do it. But that's now how the cards played out, and that's not where we are at. I just don't feel comfortable with a situation in August or September of jumping back into it, even if that situation arises, which I don't think it's going to.”

Despite a number of questionable quarterback situations around the league, no one seemed to be mildly interested in bringing Cutler in for even a discussion.

In his entire 11-year NFL career between the Denver Broncos (three years) and Bears (eight years), Cutler played in just two playoff games, winning one of them. Overall in 139 regular-season starts, he had a 68-71 record, completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 32,467 yards (233.6 per game) with 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.

Knocked for appearing to have a careless attitude on and off the field in Chicago in recent seasons, it remains to be seen what his style will be in the booth.

Since he’s committing to his new profession for the long-term, that’s for him to figure out.

