Football

wayne Rooney.

Video of Wayne Rooney’s ‘highlights’ against Arsenal emerges on Twitter

Football News
Watching Wayne Rooney play for Manchester United these days can often be quite sad.

The Red Devils’ all-time top scorer is a shadow of the world-class centre-forward he once was. His body no longer allows him to do all the things he once could without even thinking. Age has well and truly caught up with him.

Due to United’s ongoing participation in the Europa League, Rooney was handed a rare start against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

However, there’s every chance that was his final start for United based on his underwhelming performance over the course of the 90 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

The Manchester Evening News summed up Rooney’s performance nicely in their player ratings article. Handing the 31-year-old a 4/10 rating, they added: “’Off to China' one Arsenal fan randomly yelled. Rooney looks to be in retirement mode and wasted an excellent first-half opportunity.”

United fans on Twitter also thought Rooney was poor

Many United fans on Twitter also expressed their bitter disappointment with Rooney’s poor display.

Video: Rooney's 'highlights' v Arsenal

And one fan even created a mini ‘highlights’ package, outlining just how poor United’s No. 10 was against the Gunners.

You can watch it here… (apologies for the poor quality)

The video shows Rooney overhitting corners and passes, completely missing tackles, and being made to look foolish by a couple of Arsenal players.

Rooney spurned United's best chance

It also shows his bad miss in the first half when one-on-one against Petr Cech.

Had he squared the ball to the unmarked Juan Mata, United would almost certainly have taken the lead.

The Spaniard couldn’t believe Rooney had ignored his run and slumped to his knees.

Had that been a goal, it might have changed the whole complexion of the match.

United beaten 2-0

But United suffered a 2-0 defeat after two goals in three second-half minutes from Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck secured all three points for the Gunners.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Is Wayne Rooney finished at the top level? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba

