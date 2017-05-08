GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Bryan Habana is forced to deny his own murder with tweet

South African Rugby legend Bryan Habana has been forced to deny rumours he was killed in a drive-by shooting in the French capital, Paris.

Thankfully, the rumours have proved to be false.

The 33-year-old has posted a video on Twitter in which he refuted claims of his demise after concerned fans had asked if he was OK.

Habana, whose Springbok test career encompasses an impressive 124 tests and 335 points, looked pretty miffed in the video especially as he had been enjoying a holiday in the South of France.

You can see Habana’s reaction to the rumours in the video below.

The Springbok Legend told his Twitter followers:

"Hello guys, Bryan Habana here just to check in with you all.

"Apparently there has been, or is, a massive rumour or false story going around that I have been killed. As you can see I'm all alive and doing well and enjoying the south of France.

"Unbelievably disturbing that people can do stuff out there that has a massive impact on people's lives, and stuff like this is actually just unbelievable."

The 33-year-old won the World Cup with South Africa in 2007, where he scored eight tries equaling All Black great Jonah Lomu’s tournament tally.

Currently plying his trade with French side Toulon, Habana has 15 tries from 47 matches. Habana is part of a very select club, Toulon have won three consecutive European Rugby Champions Cup titles, (2012–13), (2013–14) and once again in (2014–15). They are the only club side in Europe to manage this feat.

The South African made the switch to the top 14 giants in 2013 after enjoying a successful career in Super Rugby.

RC Toulon v Saracens - European Rugby Champions Cup

The 33-year-old played for two Super rugby franchises in his homeland, the Bulls (2005 – 2009) who are based in Pretoria and the Stormers (2010–2013) based in Cape Town.

It’s not just news surrounding the untimely demise of a South African sporting icon you can find on 'Houston News' - the seemingly original source of the fake news.

According to the Telegraph, other fake stories such as the Queen banning EPL football until further notice, and Usain Bolt retiring from Athletics have also appeared on the website.

Strangely, it makes no mention of the recent BBC interview with the Jamaican sprint star, where he said that he planned to compete in the World Championships in London later this year.

