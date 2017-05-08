GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Romelu Lukaku.

Everton star Romelu Lukaku does not hold back during surprising Twitter rant

Romelu Lukaku is one of the most in-demand strikers in world football right now.

The Everton hitman leads the Premier League scoring charts with 24 goals this season and at just 23, he has scored over 15 goals in each of his last five seasons and over 20 in each of his last three.

With the Toffees sitting in seventh place in England's top-tier - comfortably ahead of West Brom in eighth but far behind Arsenal in sixth - Champions League football is a distant dream for them right now.

And that's not good enough for their star striker.

The big Belgian international has made no secret of his desire to play at the very highest level and compete for honours and back in March, it was reported that he would not be signing a new contract with Everton, despite an offer of around £130,000-a-week.

"You cannot only be remembered by scoring goals," Lukaku said. "You want to be remembered by winning trophies. That is what the fans want. So instead of living in the past, you have to think ahead.

'How this club has to grow, how this club has to improve. Which player does it want to bring in so you can challenge for the big trophies?

Although it appeared as though Lukaku had all but confirmed his departure from the club with that interview, he took to Twitter on Sunday night to blast the media that have been constantly speculating about his future. See the tweets below:

He has been strongly linked with a return to Chelsea with Diego Costa likely to leave the club, but given Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury at Manchester United, the Red Devils have also emerged as serious suitors.

Either way, Lukaku is clearly fed up with the attention already and if that's the case, he is in for a long summer.

The Premier League's record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, thinks Lukaku will command sky-high money when he does finally leave Goodison Park.

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League

"The impressive thing is that this is his fifth full season and he is on target to play over 30 games in every season, which is superb.

"I do think he'll go. I think the big boys will come sniffing for him. I think Manchester United will be looking for a forward or two, as will Arsenal and Chelsea.

"He's 23 years old, got a fantastic goalscoring record. They paid £28m for him? When you look at the prices now, you're talking £60m, £70m?"

