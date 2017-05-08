GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Milner.

Jurgen Klopp's reaction to James Milner's missed penalty against Southampton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

While Liverpool dropping points at home to a team below them in the league table isn’t too surprising these days, something extremely rare happened during the match - James Milner missed a penalty.

The 31-year-old hadn’t missed a penalty since 2009 and had already scored seven spot-kicks for the Reds this season.

So, when Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 66th-minute against Southampton on Sunday, everyone expected Milner to open the scoring.

Article continues below

But, after the Southampton players and goalkeeper Fraser Forster did their best to put Milner off, his effort was saved.

It meant Liverpool were held at home to the Saints as they failed to strengthen their top-four credentials.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Now, we all know that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to watch penalties.

He’s often seen staring at the crowd and only turns around to celebrate after he sees the supporters cheering.

But what happens when his side miss a penalty?

p1bfijei8gcqulrdnbs1ldjsed.jpg

As usual, Klopp watched the crowd when Milner stepped up against Southampton, expecting them to cheer at any moment. But after they let out a groan, he immediately turned around in disbelief and see that Milner had squandered the chance.

Watch: Klopp's reaction

Take a look:

In truth, Liverpool didn’t really do enough to win the match despite dominating possession and having plenty of shots.

As a result, Milner apologised to the fans for missing the only golden opportunity that came their way.

Milner says sorry

“I did what I wanted to do—obviously it was not good enough on this occasion," he said.

“Fraser’s a good ‘keeper. I can’t do any more than hold my hands up and apologise to the boys.

“With these games, we knew what we had to do and we haven’t done it. But you can’t create more chances than have a penalty—ultimately that was the big chance and it wasn’t taken."

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTON

Maybe Klopp will now change his tactic of refusing to watch penalties after Milner’s latest miss.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Adam Lallana
James Milner
Jordan Henderson
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Southampton

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again