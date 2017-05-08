While Liverpool dropping points at home to a team below them in the league table isn’t too surprising these days, something extremely rare happened during the match - James Milner missed a penalty.

The 31-year-old hadn’t missed a penalty since 2009 and had already scored seven spot-kicks for the Reds this season.

So, when Liverpool were awarded a penalty in the 66th-minute against Southampton on Sunday, everyone expected Milner to open the scoring.

But, after the Southampton players and goalkeeper Fraser Forster did their best to put Milner off, his effort was saved.

It meant Liverpool were held at home to the Saints as they failed to strengthen their top-four credentials.

Now, we all know that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to watch penalties.

He’s often seen staring at the crowd and only turns around to celebrate after he sees the supporters cheering.

But what happens when his side miss a penalty?

As usual, Klopp watched the crowd when Milner stepped up against Southampton, expecting them to cheer at any moment. But after they let out a groan, he immediately turned around in disbelief and see that Milner had squandered the chance.

Watch: Klopp's reaction

Take a look:

In truth, Liverpool didn’t really do enough to win the match despite dominating possession and having plenty of shots.

As a result, Milner apologised to the fans for missing the only golden opportunity that came their way.

Milner says sorry

“I did what I wanted to do—obviously it was not good enough on this occasion," he said.

“Fraser’s a good ‘keeper. I can’t do any more than hold my hands up and apologise to the boys.

“With these games, we knew what we had to do and we haven’t done it. But you can’t create more chances than have a penalty—ultimately that was the big chance and it wasn’t taken."

Maybe Klopp will now change his tactic of refusing to watch penalties after Milner’s latest miss.

