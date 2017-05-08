GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mourinho and Wenger.

Jose Mourinho explains his touchline argument with Arsene Wenger

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United on Sunday lacked the sort of intensity we’ve seen in this fixture throughout the years.

Gone are the heavyweight clashes of Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane with the battle between Granit Xhaka and Ander Herrera in midfield not being quite as enthralling.

The fact that Jose Mourinho made eight changes to his United side ahead of the match didn’t help but you could have mistaken the first half of the match at the Emirates to a testimonial.

But after Xhaka’s deflected effort and Danny Welbeck’s header, Arsenal earned themselves a very important three points and handed Arsene Wenger his very first Premier League victory over Mourinho.

The Frenchman would have loved getting one over his arch-rival and the Portuguese boss appeared to take the defeat to a “specialist in failure” fairly well.

Mourinho took the defeat well

“Arsene Wenger is not a small manager, he's a big manager, to have that record of winning so many matches [against him] is not normal,” he said after the game.

“Normal is win, lose, draw. I really don't care about it today.”

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Every time Wenger and Mourinho face each other these days, there’s always a question whether they will greet each other with a handshake before the match. After all, they have snubbed each other on numerous occasions before.

But they were on their best behaviour in north London as they shook hands both before and after the game.

Mourinho and Wenger clashed

Well, we say they were on their best behaviour but they couldn’t resist a little clash during the match.

Mourinho and Wenger could be seen in a heated argument on the touchline whilst the match continued with the fourth official having to separate them.

But what was the reason for the argument? Well, Mourinho has explained.

“We had no problems,” he said.

“We shook hands before the game and after the game, and during the game I don't like what I never like, he puts too much pressure on the fourth official. Every time.”

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-MAN UTD

Because Mourinho never moans at officials…

The 2-0 defeat for Mourinho’s side appears to have ended his interest in the Premier League after he said it was now “impossible” for them to finish in the top four.

That leaves Arsenal and Liverpool vying for that fourth Champions League spot.

The Gunners have two games in hand of Jurgen Klopp’s side and will go to within one point of them if they win them both.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Rio Ferdinand
Ryan Giggs
Football
Arsene Wenger
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain
Thierry Henry

