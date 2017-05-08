GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

f.

Phil Neville blasts Nacho Monreal for actions before Arsenal v Man United

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sunday’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium was nothing like the unmissable battles that used to take place between the two clubs during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Many fans of the two teams - and even more neutrals - took to social media to express their boredom during the match.

The days of Roy Keane v Patrick Vieira and Sir Alex Ferguson v Arsene Wenger felt like a lifetime ago as the two top-four contenders combined to produce a thoroughly underwhelming spectacle in north London.

Article continues below

It didn’t help that Jose Mourinho rested a few first-choice players with Thursday’s Europa League semi-final second leg against Celta Vigo the priority.

But even still, the Portuguese coach still deployed several top-class players including Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Compared to the classic battles of yesteryear, Sunday’s match - before, during and after - felt far too ‘nice’.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Neville and Keown weren't happy with pre-match scenes

And this was highlighted by Phil Neville and Martin Keown on Match of the Day 2.

Footage showed the two sets of players hugging in the tunnel prior to kick-off - standard scenes before most Premier League matches these days - and this disappointed both Neville and Keown.

“This is a nonsense to me. It's a total nonsense,” Neville said. “Look at Wayne Rooney there: old school, looking forward and not hugging or kissing.”

p1bfjfhfru1ae311bngi6170i14mg9.jpg

Video: Neville destroys Monreal

He then destroyed Nacho Monreal, adding: “I think [Nacho] Monreal's going to a Christening there rather than a football game. I can't imagine doing that to Martin Keown ten years ago in a tunnel at Highbury.”

Watch it here...

Keown also hated the pre-match niceties 

Keown then added: “I wouldn't have given you the chance.

p1bfjfki7019i3tumpkli8hkr9b.jpg

“Listen, this is modern day and this is what players are like. As long as they do the business on the pitch... I hated it when the French players were like this with one another, the English players certainly didn't do it.”

Neville: Just concentrate in the tunnel!

Neville continued: “It doesn't matter if you know them. You see each other in the bar afterwards. But before a game just concentrate in the tunnel.”

p1bfjfl77koq71kns1i5g81l195bd.jpg

Twitter enjoyed Neville's take down of Monreal

Although a little harsh on Monreal, Twitter found Neville’s ‘Christening’ comment amusing…

Fans would prefer to see scenes like this...

Given the choice, we reckon most fans would rather see pre-match scenes like this instead…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Phil Neville
Football
Nacho Monreal

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again