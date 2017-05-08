GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Patrice Evra.

Twitter loved Patrice Evra's celebration after scoring his first-ever Marseille goal

Just about everyone loves Patrice Evra, don't they?

The 35-year-old 81-time French international made a name for himself during his days as Manchester United's resident left-back, but his personality off the pitch is just as endearing.

Whether he is convincing his fans to love Monday's or whether he is just dancing for any reason he feels like, the Marseille man has an infectious way about him.

He seems like one happy chap, but he had even more reason to be elated on Sunday evening as Marseille defeated Mario Balotelli's Nice side 2-1, and he even scored the winner.

Yes, it was Evra's first goal for the French club and only the 24th of his long and successful career.

He has only made 10 appearances for the club this season since joining on a free transfer from Juventus last summer, but his near-ground level diving header was well worth the wait.

As you can see from the video below, the man who actually made 42 appearances for Nice in the early stages of his career dropped down to score a well-timed header at the back post when it appeared easier to volley the ball home.

Still, the goal wasn't as good as Evra's typical enigmatic celebration.

The man who enjoyed nine fruitful years at Old Trafford produced the "big balls" celebration according to Twitter, and he then followed that up with press-ups. Seeing as it has been nearly exactly one year since his last goal, he obviously had plenty of time to think about it.

Take a look:

As you can imagine, Twitter thoroughly enjoyed Evra's outlandish celebration and you can see the best tweets below.

Still, according to Evra back in February, he was close to signing back at Old Trafford this season. Imagine how far Luke Shaw would have been down the pecking order then!

"I was very close to a return to Manchester United,’ Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United, told Sky Italia.

"I also spoke with Mourinho but there was a person, whose name I will not say, who probably did not like the idea of my return.

Manchester United v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

"Even the fans were enthusiastic and would have been delighted, but because I realised that they [the club] would not do anything I then asked my agent to look for other teams.

"Marseille immediately won me over with their project and immediately created a great feeling."

Topics:
Juventus
Patrice Evra
Football
Marseille
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

