It was certainly a shock when Formula One’s Fernando Alonso announced he was leaving for part of the season to race in at the Indy 500 last month. The McLaren driver will race in the 101st race and wants to mark it with a debut victory.

The decision to allow him to race in the famous Indianapolis race was, in part, down to McLaren’s lacklustre performances in the 2017 F1 season and reports have stated that Alonso has been very annoyed about the lack of power in the team’s cars.

The circular track will be a completely different challenge for Alonso, who is relishing the chance of going to compete in the famous race, however, three-time winner, Dario Franchitti has said it will be tougher than Alonso probably expects.

Article continues below

“It’ll be difficult, no one’s under any misapprehension here,” Franchitti said, as per The Sun.

“Talent-wise, can he do it? Absolutely. But again, inexperience – that will be the tough thing.”

Article continues below

Alonso flew out for a practice last week and has been surprised by the U.S. reaction to his arrival.

“I walked in the airport in Indianapolis, in Chicago, and everyone is stopping me and shaking my hands, wishing me good luck, so it was like being in Spain for a moment,” he said.

Alonso didn’t want to do it alone though.

It’ll be interesting to see how Fernando Alonso takes to the circuit but he wasn’t aiming to take the challenge on by himself. Recent reports have emerged that the Spaniard wanted to lure another ex-F1 driver to the U.S. to compete with him.

Former Red Bull driver, Mark Webber has revealed Alonso approached and asked him to race at the Indianapolis 500.

Webber has attempted two legs of the motor racing Triple Crown (Monaco GP, Le Mans and Indy 500) and Alonso had tried to convince him into returning to the driver's seat after retiring last year.

"I wasn't overly interested to go there," he told Crash Net. "I have absolute respect, my heroes like Rick Mears and Mario and Al Unser, these guys, Roger Penske, Dario's a good friend of mine, Scott Dixon, Will Power. I have maximum respect for those guys but it's something I didn't want, I never really wanted to go and see.

"I think I would do well in oval racing. Rocky, who was Sebastian Vettel's engineer at Red Bull, he said 'you would go really well on ovals'. He did a lot of work with Sebastien Bourdais at Newman/Haas, and he said 'look Mark, you would be perfect for ovals'. I said 'thanks, but I'm probably not going to try'."

He was propositioned again by Alonso but still was not tempted to try his hand at another type of racing. “Fernando still asked me to maybe try to do Indy.”

“Really hats off to him to give it a go, born out of the frustration of his current situation clearly in Formula 1.”

It’s clear that the F1 issue has got to Fernando Alonso and taking some time out to race elsewhere looks like a wise decision.

At McLaren his chances of winning anything this season were slim at best so why not try something different in the meantime?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms