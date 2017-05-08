GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsene Wenger.

Arsene Wenger has priceless reaction to a picture from group of Arsenal fans

After two decades as manager of Arsenal, it's fair to say Arsene Wenger has not endured a tougher campaign than this one.

But, on Sunday, the long-serving boss finally had a reason to smile when he defeated Jose Mourinho at the thirteenth time of asking.

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United saw them move to within two points of the Red Devils and keep their feint hopes of securing a top-four spot alive.

Of course, the Gunners have an FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to, but the constant shortcomings in the league and especially in Europe have lead to a frustrated fan base on the brink of exploding.

Wenger has endured marches and protests this season as fans seek to have a new man installed to rebuild the club in the summer, but the veteran boss keeps rolling with the punches.

Following the victory over United, Wenger was approached by a group of supporters from Tokyo, but, instead of the usual abuse, Wenger was in for a nice change of pace.

He was greeted with an 'In Wenger We Trust' picture and as you can see by the tweet below, courtesy of our friends at Goal, Wenger could not hide his delight.

It's clear that Wenger appreciated the moment of support, something he has enjoyed precious little of this season.

Following the victory, the Gunners boss reflected on how he finally got one over Mourinho.

"We have had many draws as well and there were some fantastic teams that we played against,” he told Sky Sports. “It is not manager against manager.

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

"We still have a mathematical chance [for the top four] but we need some help. But the best help we can get is by winning our own games.

"It was a patiently built win where in the first half you could see we were a bit nervous, in the second half we took the edge off and scored the goals. It was a good win.

“[Playing 3-4-3] Gives us more defensive stability because we had a spell where we conceded too many goals. It is not all perfect but we are more defensively focused than we were a month ago."

Topics:
Football
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

