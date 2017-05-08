GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tyson Fury, Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury claims Eddie Hearn has booked this date and place for Joshua/Fury fight

After Anthony Joshua's stunning victory of Wladimir Klitschko, the boxing world is buzzing at the potential showdown with another Klitschko victor, Tyson Fury.

AJ, now the IBF, IBO and WBA world heavyweight champion, called out Fury straight after his 11th round TKO win, seemingly in response to the numerous jabs that the Gypsy King took at Joshua on Twitter.

The fans want this matchup as soon as possible, but it's clear that Fury has some hoops to jump through before he can get back in a ring, much less for a world title.

For Joshua, he has a couple of options on the horizon, but none of those would make him as much money as an all-British showdown with Fury.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, understands as much too. Fury is currently in Marbella with WBO middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders trying to get back into shape, but he told the Daily Telegraph that Hearn has already got a time and place booked for the fight.

"Eddie Hearn has already booked Wembley Stadium for next April," Fury said. "There isn't another stadium where it should take place. I would fight Joshua in October but I believe Klitschko will take the rematch.

"Deep down, I don't think they want to fight me yet. Joshua struggled with Klitschko. And I took Klitschko to school, toyed with him, put my hands behind my back, literally, while he was letting his cannons go, slipping out of the way of them. They are not ready for that.

"A lot of people have picked AJ to beat me, but I've said many times that we are in a sport called "the sweet science" and it's not a body-building contest or a strongman competition. Joshua is an easy fight for me."

For what it is worth, Hearn wrote in his Daily Mail column that AJ and his team want the Fury fight above all else, but there is work Fury's end to make it happen.

“Believe me when I say that there is nothing that I or AJ would want more than to see Tyson back in the ring, but it won’t be next – Tyson just won’t be ready,” Hearn said.

“Physically he is not at the races and he has a lot to resolve in terms of his doping hearing and getting his licence back. Those have to be sorted before we can make anything happen. If they do get sorted, then it is a huge option for us in the short to mid-term future. We all know that AJ would love that fight."

