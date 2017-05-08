British professional boxer Tyson Fury is on course to make a sensational comeback this summer and now promoter Frank Warren has disclosed the provisional return date of the controversial star.

Warren has admitted that Fury is training rigorously to stage his comeback fight in exactly two months from today on July 8.

Although, there are still certain issues that need to be addressed ahead of it.

Fury can only return to the ring provided he loses atleast six stone to be back to his fighting weight and more importantly, he has to overturn the drug ban imposed on him last year at a UK Anti-Doping hearing on Monday.

Warren is optimistic about fulfilling the criteria in order to see Fury back competing for the highest honours.

Speaking on the issue, the 65-year-old told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek, as reported by The Sun: "He has been having treatment and the view is that after nearly 18 months now he is mentally fit to resume training.

"The bottom line is we believe and hope the treatment has been successful and hopefully he gets his licence back because it is good for him to earn money as a boxer, but more importantly it is good for his health and well-being that he has something going for him in his life."

The English boxing manager and promoter further reiterated that arranging a fight at such short notice would pose no problem but it is the well-being of Fury which remains their paramount concern.

He added: "Provided Tyson is OK he has said he would like to fight on July 8. There's no problem arranging that, but the most important thing is he's 100 per cent mentally well before he gets back in the ring."

The 28-year-old is determined to fight compatriot Anthony Joshua in the coming months but Warren is of the opinion that the former heavyweight champion needs to get up to speed with some warm-up bouts ahead of the highly anticipated "AJ" challenge.

He hailed the talent of Joshua, yet, declared Fury to be a fighter of grandeur stature, with more potent attributes. Warren believes it would take only a short time for the beleaguered star to win back his title.

"I honestly do believe that it will not be long before he gets his belts back - he's head and shoulders above all the other heavyweights in the world at the moment.

"You look at the performance of Anthony Joshua which was brave, heroic and very, very exiting - but the difference in how they handled Klitschko was vast and Tyson was far superior."

However, everything hinges on the judgment of the British Boxing Board of Control, who are expected to take all factors into consideration before deciding to reinstate Fury in the heavyweight division.

The Manchester-born ace is quite active on social media, posting training videos regularly to keep his fans updated about his progress.

He has just returned from a training camp along with Billy Joe Saunders in Marbella and recently admitted he has already lost 18 pounds in his road to recovery.

The Fury camp is confident he would be able to avoid any further sanction from UKAD and would successfully convince BBBC to regain his boxing licence.

The Brit has been out of action for the past 18 months since defeating Wladimir Klitschko to become the Heavyweight King in November 2015.

