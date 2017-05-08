GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Mario Balotelli injured himself in the most ridiculous way possible against Marseille

All in all, it’s been a very good season for Mario Balotelli.

The Italian striker has got his career back on track with Nice following disastrous spells with Liverpool and AC Milan.

While the 2016-17 campaign hasn’t been entirely controversy-free for Balotelli, it’s great to see him playing week-in, week-out and scoring goals once again.

In 27 matches for Nice this season, the 26-year-old has scored an impressive 17 goals.

Fifteen of those have been scored in Ligue 1 - and this is a record tally for the enigmatic striker in a single league season. His previous high was 14 goals, scored during the 2013-14 campaign with Milan.

Balotelli will be back in the Champions League next season

Balotelli will also be playing in the Champions League next season, provided he stays with Nice.

His current employers sit third in the table, behind AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, and will compete for a place in the Champions League group stages in the play-offs in August.

Balotelli scored his 15th league goal v Marseille

Balotelli scored his 15th league goal of the season in Nice’s 2-1 defeat against Marseille on Sunday night.

Not the most spectacular goal - it was a tap-in from a yard out - but they all count.

Balotelli then injured himself in the most ridiculous way

However, it’s not a football match involving Balotelli unless something ridiculous happens and that’s precisely what happened at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille were leading 2-1 when Balotelli attempted to play a pass to a teammate with the outside of his boot.

The ball went straight to a Marseille player and the camera then panned back to Balotelli who was in a heap on the floor.

p1bfjjq89p1g1h1bu4vaaf0o1bdn9.jpg

Had he just been involved in an off-the-ball incident?

Nope.

Balotelli had managed to injure himself by kicking the floor as he played his pass.

Watch it here...

Dear oh dear.

In fairness, he played on until the final whistle, despite the fact he was clearly in a lot of discomfort.

Better work on those outside-of-the-boot passes in training this week, Mario.

