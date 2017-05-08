GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Novak Djokovic reveals the criteria behind search for new coach

Former world number one Novak Djokovic gave the tennis world a huge shock last week as he parted company with his entire coaching team just weeks before the French Open.

Now, the Serbian ace has explained his stance of taking such a drastic decision at this juncture, before beginning his campaign in the Madrid Masters.

He disclosed that he would not be making any hasty decision to find a new head coach but insists it must be someone highly regarded in the tennis circuit.

Whoever joins his team, Djokovic wants them to follow in Boris Becker's footsteps in order to make further progress in his pro career.

The 29-year-old ended his long-term partnership with coach Marian Vajda, fitness coach Gebhard Phil Gritsch and physiotherapist Miljan Amanovic after exiting the Monte Carlo Masters in the quarter-finals against David Goffin.

He admitted that he will reveal the name of the latest addition to his team at the right time but indirectly suggested a highly successful former player is in the reckoning.

Sky Sports quoted the 12-time Grand Slam champion saying: "It's going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have.

"Not too many people in the past in tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I'll see.

2016 French Open - Day Fifteen

"I'm thinking slowly and thoroughly about it. I don't want to take things with a rush. I also know that I'll not stay by myself without a tennis coach for too long. I'm sure difficult paths lead to beautiful destinations, so I'm sticking with that."

He concluded his three-year long association with German legend Boris Becker at the end of last season and has been on the lookout for someone of the similar stature since.

Andy Murray reunited with Ivan Lendl in 2016 which proved to be fruitful as he replaced the Serb as the new world number one while Rafael Nadal has also hired former French Open champion Carlos Moya.

TENNIS-ATP-MON

In the meantime, Djokovic has been joined by his brother, Marko, and his spiritual guru Pepe Imaz in the Spanish capital.

The talisman is set to start on Wednesday against either Tommy Robredo or Nicolas Almagro in the Mutua Madrid tournament.

The reigning French Open champion is facing a race against time to sort out a permanent coaching setup before beginning the French Open gets underway at Roland Garros on May 22, though.

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Boris Becker
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Stanislas Wawrinka
Andy Murray

