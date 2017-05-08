It may have taken 13 years and 13 attempts, but Arsene Wenger finally has his first victory over Jose Mourinho in the Premier League.

Arsenal hosted Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in search of a vital three points, with their top four hopes hanging in the balance.

And they did exactly that. Granit Xhaka broke the deadlock in the 54th minute from distance, courtesy of a deflection off Ander Herrera, before Danny Welbeck added a second.

The ex-United striker has a knack of scoring against his former employers and did so once again by rising highest to head home from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Victory meant Arsenal closed the gap on fourth-placed Manchester City to six points and with a game in hand, while United are two points above in fifth.

Arsene Wenger lauded his players after the game but singled out Xhaka and Welbeck for particular praise.

On Welbeck, the Frenchman told the BBC: "That's the kind of goal you want from Danny. He has all the abilities a striker needs. Hopefully, that will give him a boost."

And on £35 million signing Xhaka, he added: "He has improved from the start to now. He is slowly getting stature in the middle of the park."

Aaron Ramsey was another to impress against Mourinho's side, with the Welshman receiving the man of the match award.

One player who deserved more credit for his display, though, was Laurent Koscielny, who largely kept Anthony Martial at bay throughout the 90 minutes.

The 31-year-old centre-back had a few wobbles in the first half but put in yet another solid performance at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

His importance to the Gunners cannot be overstated, with one moment in the opening 45 minutes emphasising that notion.

One of Koscielny's best assets is his pace and he demonstrated it in a foot race with Martial, where he managed to keep up with the 21-year-old (see below at 0:30).

When Michael Carrick played a pass down the right flank, Koscielny used his deceptive speed to match Martial and eventually put the ball out for a corner. Check it out.

Martial has 91 pace on FIFA 17 and is one of the fastest players in the Premier League, but Koscielny (78 pace) beat him to the ball, wow.

Arsenal fans were certainly impressed by Koscielny keeping up with his young compatriot, as you can see in the Twitter reaction below.

