Man United fans have a hilarious theory as to why they lost vs Arsenal

Arsenal came away with a brilliant 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday to give their hopes of securing Champions League football next term a huge boost.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and former United boy Danny Welbeck were enough to give the Gunners all three points and ensure that the fans went home happy for once.

Still sat in sixth place, Arsenal are now just two points behind the Red Devils in fifth, while they remain six points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

The Gunners have endured a difficult campaign, to say the least, but the pressure was off Arsene Wenger momentarily as he masterminded a victory to end Jose Mourinho's 25-game unbeaten run.

Or did he...

United's injury problems have become a serious issue lately, as Mourinho has been forced to draft in a number of youngsters to help fill the gap that's been left by the senior stars.

And with the second leg of their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo coming up this week, The Special One had to make sure that his threadbare squad don't become more depleted before the Spanish side arrive.

But that said, it was a deserved result for Arsenal, and despite their injury woes, United don't have many excuses for failing to take a team that has been so out of form recently to the sword.

Usually after a defeat to a rival, fans will take to social media to curse a blue storm over the performance, but United fans were surprisingly reserved in their criticism on social media.

Instead, a number of them seemed to cook up the theory that United let Arsenal win.

It seems that some believe Mourinho 'took one for the team' by letting Wenger win so that he'll stay beyond the end of his contract this summer.

Check it out below...

The pair have endured a fractious relationship over the past 13 years, with yesterday's game being the first win for Wenger over Mourinho since the Portuguese tactician arrived in the Premier League.

At the final whistle, the pair gave each other a respectful handshake, suggesting that there is a secret mutual admiration for each other.

Though we're sure neither man would ever admit that.

