GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe does something hilarious after every fan selfie

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Kylian Mbappe is currently dealing with all the positives and negatives that come with being a famous footballer.

The 18-year-old wasn’t even a household name in his own home at the beginning of the season; now everyone knows about the AS Monaco sensation.

His magnificent performances have alerted Europe’s biggest clubs and there’s talk it’ll take a world-record bid for Monaco to even consider selling the teenager this summer.

Article continues below

Mbappe’s life will have changed drastically over the past few months. No longer can he walk down the street without being recognised.

But the constant demands from football fans for selfies and autographs can take its toll on those players who like to keep a low profile off the pitch.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Mbappe's funny reaction after taking selfies with fans

Mbappe might fall into this category of footballer - judging by the video we’re about to show you - although his regular use of social media suggests he doesn’t want to shun the limelight completely.

TV show J+1 have obtained footage of Mbappe taking several selfies with fans, and the France international does something very amusing once the photo has been taken.

He’s all smiles while posing for the photo…

p1bfjqb0au3dj1fbm1e0c1f7o1ta4a.jpg

Then his face immediately drops and he walks off…

p1bfjqm2171cir1h8u1mao1kaf1keng.jpg

Watch the video

You can see the funny footage here…

Mbappe reacts to the video on Twitter

Mbappe, after watching the short video, tweeted: “You don't miss anything you 😂😂“ at the TV show in question.

p1bfjqjmt11p1n1dep14lc1qf7thce.jpg

At least he saw the funny side and wasn’t offended.

Mbappe could cost £100m to sign this summer

It’s currently unclear whether Mbappe will still be a Monaco player beyond this summer.

It is, however, clear that all of Europe’s big guns would love to sign the livewire forward who has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances this season.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-JUVENTUS

The Guardian have reported that Manchester United had a £72 million bid rejected for Mbappe last week, with Monaco demanding a world-record £100 million fee for the player.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked with the in-demand Mbappe in recent weeks.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AS Monaco
Ligue 1
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Marshawn Lynch confirms Raiders move with most Marshawn tweet ever

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

Randy Gregory's NFL career looks all but over after latest issue emerges [TMZ]

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

AJ Styles reveals his new goal in WWE - and it's not winning WWE Title

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Jim Ross reveals when he'll be back on WWE programming

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Watch: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's debate about Man Utd was amazing

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Pete Carroll reveals details on potential Richard Sherman trade

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Jay Cutler addresses whether or not he'd ever consider an NFL comeback

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Batista reveals what happened in his only match vs Brock Lesnar

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again