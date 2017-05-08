Kylian Mbappe is currently dealing with all the positives and negatives that come with being a famous footballer.

The 18-year-old wasn’t even a household name in his own home at the beginning of the season; now everyone knows about the AS Monaco sensation.

His magnificent performances have alerted Europe’s biggest clubs and there’s talk it’ll take a world-record bid for Monaco to even consider selling the teenager this summer.

Mbappe’s life will have changed drastically over the past few months. No longer can he walk down the street without being recognised.

But the constant demands from football fans for selfies and autographs can take its toll on those players who like to keep a low profile off the pitch.

Mbappe's funny reaction after taking selfies with fans

Mbappe might fall into this category of footballer - judging by the video we’re about to show you - although his regular use of social media suggests he doesn’t want to shun the limelight completely.

TV show J+1 have obtained footage of Mbappe taking several selfies with fans, and the France international does something very amusing once the photo has been taken.

He’s all smiles while posing for the photo…

Then his face immediately drops and he walks off…

Watch the video

You can see the funny footage here…

Mbappe reacts to the video on Twitter

Mbappe, after watching the short video, tweeted: “You don't miss anything you 😂😂“ at the TV show in question.

At least he saw the funny side and wasn’t offended.

Mbappe could cost £100m to sign this summer

It’s currently unclear whether Mbappe will still be a Monaco player beyond this summer.

It is, however, clear that all of Europe’s big guns would love to sign the livewire forward who has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances this season.

The Guardian have reported that Manchester United had a £72 million bid rejected for Mbappe last week, with Monaco demanding a world-record £100 million fee for the player.

Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked with the in-demand Mbappe in recent weeks.

