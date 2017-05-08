The fact Anthony Joshua's fight with Wladimir Klitschko is still being talked about now proves it really did live up to the billing.

A thoroughly engaging contest that lasted 11 rounds, ultimately ending with Joshua knocking out the Ukrainian to continue his undefeated streak in his pro career.

However, promoter Eddie Hearn has now made an astonishing claim saying AJ almost clashed with Wladimir's older brother Vitali after the conclusion of the mega-fight at Wembley Stadium.

According to Hearn, the incident took place when the Brit came to loggerheads with the older sibling while consoling Wladimir in the ring.

Speaking on the issue, the Group Managing Director of Matchroom Sport told Boxing News: "He [Joshua] will learn [from the fight]. There were little things, in the ring before the fight Vitali was staring at him, then he started staring at Vitali and all that’s designed to do is use up energy."

Hearn believes Joshua will mature with time and experience while giving an insight into the different facets of AJ's characteristics inside and outside the ring.

"You’re just using up emotions and he’ll learn from that. Once he’s in that mode, he’s a nasty, horrible man in that ring. Outside the ring, one of the nicest guys you could meet, inside it – horrible.

"He and Vitali nearly came to blows after the fight. He went over to Wladimir and thanked him and Josh was tired and he went on and on, ‘seriously man,’ talking about the fight, and Vitali was like ‘alright, alright’ and Josh was like ‘f*** you.’ But Vitali can handle himself, he’s not exactly a pushover."

It takes some balls to take on one Klitschko, but two? That's just crazy.

Both boxers were knocked down during the epic bout, with the 27-year-old being floored for the first time in his professional career but quickly recovered to provide a classic, retaining the IBF title and winning the WBA(Super) and IBO belts in the process.

It is highly unlikely Vitali will be avenging the defeat of his brother as he is presently retired and fully committed to his role as Mayor of Kiev.

Wladimir, on the other hand, has an option of a rematch with the 2012 Olympic champion later this year, but will only reveal his verdict on the matter after consulting his coaches and spending quality time with family before making a decision.

